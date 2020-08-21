HBO Max Has Not Greenlit ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3, But They Better

Harley Quinn WB

The collapse of DC Universe as streaming service has left most of its programming heading over to HBO Max, but so far, that mostly speaks to the content that’s already been made.

The fate of all these series is still up in the air, even for the one that seems like a no-brainer to renew, Harley Quinn, the R-rated animated series starring Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell as Harley and Poison Ivy. The show is absolutely brilliant, probably the best DC or Marvel series on air right now, but after two seasons, HBO Max has reportedly not gotten in touch about a third one yet.

That’s according to Harley Quinn writer/producer Dean Lorey, who responded to some praise from Spartacus creator Steven DeKnight on Twitter with the news:

“We’d love to make one! We’re still waiting to hear something from HBOmax. It was so much fun to work on (Bane!) and we have a lot more story to tell. Harley is one of the best experiences I’ve had making a show and I bet Justin and Pat would say the same.”

That…is mildly concerning, that HBO Max hasn’t reached out to the Harley team at all about a third season, considering it should be an obvious slam dunk with all the praise the series has gotten from critics and fans.

Harley Quinn DC

Part of me thinks that this is inevitable, and the delay is just because of the chaos going on over and Warner Bros/HBO/DC right now which has resulted in huge layoffs and the DCU shutdown that caused Harley Quinn to need a new home in the first place. DC has been pretty decimated by the cuts in particular, and it stands to reason that HBO Max is still trying to sift through the wreckage to figure out what to salvage (the other big names from DC Universe are Titans, Doom Patrol and Young Justice, with Stargirl heading to CW for season 2).

That said, this same rationale could also make me a bit worried that as part of these cuts, it’s not just DC Universe getting killed, but also its signature shows, even if old episodes do move to Max. It’s possible DC may want to focus on movie-adjacent DC things like the GCPD series set in The Batman’s Gotham. This is what Marvel is doing over on Disney Plus after all.

But let me be clear: it would be insane for Harley Quinn to not get renewed for another season, if not several more, given how fantastic it’s been so far and how great its writing and acting is over everything else in this genre. I would be sad to lose Titans and Doom Patrol if those ended up not making the jump over to Max, but Harley Quinn? That would be unforgivable. Hopefully we’ll hear something soon.

