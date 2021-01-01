Breaking
Here's Good News For PS5 Restocks In 2021

January 1, 2021
Here’s Good News For PS5 Restocks In 2021

It’s no secret that the PS5 was hard to get a hold of in 2020. The thing sold out basically as soon as pre-orders opened, and never stayed back in stock for more than a hot second, with extreme demand exacerbated by low supply and a thriving resale market. And while the thing is likely going to be difficult to acquire for a little while, supply will, at some distant point, stabilize with demand. And it will likely happen sometime in 2021.

A recent report in Digitimes cites industry insiders saying that Sony could be producing 16.8-18 million units in 2021, which would make for an impressive output that could well keep up with demand.

Earlier reports from Nikkei and Bloomberg suggested that Sony aimed to produce 10 million units in 2020, some of which wouldn’t hit shelves until 2021.

The PS4 had sold a cumulative 18.5 million through the end of its second year, so if these numbers are true would represent an increased level of production to meet what’s looking like higher demand. The PS4 was naturally also a hot ticket when it launched, but I don’t recall seeing quite the same frenzy that we’re seeing now.

Actual demand is a little harder to estimate considering so many people are trying to buy a PS5 and failing, and also that so many people seem to be buying PS5s in order to sell them. But we’re Already we’re starting to see resale prices come down from the astronomical highs from earlier in the month, when people were trying to deliver the ultimate Christmas gift and we were willing to pay a premium to do so. That’s a good sign for anyone that’s trying to buy a console for their own personal use, because lower profit margins for resellers will inevitably mean less people giving it a shot.

Sony will, naturally, be making as many of these things as it can going forward. Because when you’re selling as many of a thing as you can make, the only logical response is to go ahead and make more. One thing I’ll be interested in is to see how sales shake out when it comes to digital vs. disc drive: right now people are just sort of buying whichever one is available, but eventually they’ll be making a genuine choice.

