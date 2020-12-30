Here’s How Much Money Physical Therapist Assistants Make In Every State

Physical therapist assistants have been increasing rapidly in employment numbers and are projected … [+] to grow by another 29% over the next 10 years. getty

Physical therapists have become a very important part of American medical services. As their numbers have grown, so has the need for physical therapist assistants. As a result, the popularity of a career in physical therapy assistance has grown as well. In fact, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) Occupational Outlook Handbook, the employment of physical therapist assistants is forecasted to increase by 29% — much faster than average — over the period 2019 to 2029. That means adding 43,000 new physical therapist assistant jobs over the next decade.

Using occupational data from the BLS, we’ve analyzed and compiled a breakdown of the average physical therapist assistant salary by state in the U.S. Read on for a full look at where physical therapist assistants make the most money and where they’re making the least.

10 States Where Physical Therapist Assistants Earn the Most Money

The national average annual wage of a physical therapist assistant is $58,520, according to the latest data from the BLS. This is around $5,000 more than current average annual salary for all occupations, $53,490. As with most occupations, the average physical therapist assistant salary can vary significantly depending on the state where you’re employed. In the best-paying state for physical therapist assistants, their average annual wage is $69,480, a solid $13,000 more than the average for all occupations nationally.

Below is a list of the top-10 highest-paying states for physical therapist assistants:

New Jersey average physical therapist assistant salary: $69,480 Texas average physical therapist assistant salary: $68,680 California average physical therapist assistant salary: $66,150 Connecticut average physical therapist assistant salary: $65,510 Rhode Island average physical therapist assistant salary: $65,480 Massachusetts average physical therapist assistant salary: $64,310 Alaska average physical therapist assistant salary: $63,440 Florida average physical therapist assistant salary: $63,410 Nevada average physical therapist assistant salary: $62,100 Delaware average physical therapist assistant salary: $61,610

Looking at the highest-paying states for physical therapist assistants, New England stands out for its growth rates in wages. For example, No. 5 top-paying state Rhode Island has seen its average physical therapist assistant salary rise by 31.2% over the last five years, from $49,920 in 2014 to $65,480 in 2019. Connecticut, which came in as the No. 4 best-paying state for physical therapist assistants, experienced wage growth of 25.1% since 2014.

10 States Where Physical Therapist Assistants Earn the Least Money

Physical therapist assistant salaries are not so great in many states of the South, Midwest and the Rocky Mountains. In the worst-paying state for physical therapist assistants, South Dakota, the average salary is $43,180. That’s about $15,000 less than the national average salary for physical therapist assistants, $58,520. For many other jobs, the lowest-paying state is way more off the national average than South Dakota is for physical assistant therapist salaries, which is good news. The variance in state average salaries compared to the national average is not too big.

Below is a list of the top-10 lowest-paying states for physical therapist assistants:

South Dakota average physical therapist assistant salary: $43,180 Arizona average physical therapist assistant salary: $43,500 North Dakota average physical therapist assistant salary: $46,830 Mississippi average physical therapist assistant salary: $48,290 Nebraska average physical therapist assistant salary: $49,480 Idaho average physical therapist assistant salary: $51,170 New Mexico average physical therapist assistant salary: $51,190 Iowa average physical therapist assistant salary: $51,670 Missouri average physical therapist assistant salary: $52,700 Kentucky average physical therapist assistant salary: $53,080

How Much Do Physical Therapist Assistants Make in Each State

Below you’ll find the average physical therapist assistant salary for all 50 states, from 2014 to 2019, which is the most recent year data is available for. You’ll also find the percentage change in annual wages over the last five years.

