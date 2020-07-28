Home Technology Here’s How To Watch Virgin Galactic Reveal the SpaceShipTwo Cabin Live Today
written by Forbes July 28, 2020
The Virgin Galactic Spaceflight System in front of Spaceport America

The Virgin Galactic Spaceflight System in front of Spaceport America

Virgin Galactic, 2020

Today, Virgin Galactic will take another small step toward the giant leap of bringing space tourism to the masses. At 1:00pm Eastern (1700 GMT), the company will unveil the interior cabin of their SpaceShipTwo space plane which will eventually carry paying passengers to the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic has achieved a number of successful milestones on their journey to space, even after a tragic setback with the VSS Enterprise accident in 2014. Today the company is poised to launch from Spaceport America outside Truth or Consequences, New Mexico – though the exact date of that first consumer flight is still forthcoming.

The company has long controlled the release of tempting tidbits about the astronaut experience, including the unveiling of passenger suits designed by Under Armor, and a peek inside the “Gateway to Space” terminal designed for Virgin Galactic customers and families at Spaceport America.

While the passenger cabin of SpaceShipTwo might not seem like a big deal, Virgin Galactic has been clear that it should be for potential astronauts: “While the cabin interior has been created to integrate seamlessly with every step of that journey, it is also the design centerpiece, providing safety without distraction, quietly absorbing periods of sensory intensity and offering each astronaut a level of intimacy required for personal discovery and transformation,” the company released in a statement.

Virgin Galactic's Carrier Aircraft, VMS Eve and VSS Unity Prepare for Flight

Virgin Galactic’s Carrier Aircraft, VMS Eve and VSS Unity Prepare for Flight

Virgin Galactic, 2018

The virtual event unveiling the cabin will take place on YouTube, starting at 1pm EDT (10am PDT or 1700 GMT) today, July 28th. The live-streamed event will include a virtual walkthrough of the cabin and other details to be revealed during the event. These include more immersive experiences that aspiring astronauts around the world will be able to enjoy.

You can set a reminder on YouTube for the start of the event by clicking here then hitting “Set Reminder.”

Source

