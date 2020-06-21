Here’s What Trump’s Tulsa Rally—The First Since Coronavirus—Looks Like

President Donald Trump arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Saturday for his first rally since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. In the 10 days since the event was announced, it’s attracted a wave of controversy, from the campaign stop originally being scheduled for Juneteenth to Tulsa’s recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

Little social distancing was seen among crowd of Trump supporters prior the first campaign rally since the Covid-19 pandemic in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday.

Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrated near the entrance to Trump’s rally in Tulsa.

People held up placards protesting Trump’s rally Saturday, including a sign that read “you can’t comb-over racism.”

Police stopped protesters as they got close to the entrance of the Tulsa rally.

President Donald Trump walks in the rain toward Marine One as he prepares to depart for his first rally since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Trump supporters gather at the BOK Center Saturday in Tulsa for the president’s campaign rally.

Infection rates in the state of Oklahoma continue to rise, but thousands still attended the Tulsa rally without social distancing or masks.

Trump supporters wait in line to enter the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Merchandise vendors wear masks while selling campaign gear during the Tulsa rally.

Eric Trump claps at a campaign rally for his father in Tulsa Saturday.

Swaths of the BOK Center remained empty during the rally, as not all 19,200 seats were filled.

Rally attendees wait for the start of Trump first rally in months in Tulsa.

Supporters hold up signs during Saturday’s campaign rally for Trump in Tulsa.

A supporter sits in the upper seats during the Tulsa campaign rally.

Trump supporters cheer after the National Anthem in Tulsa.

A man wears a face mask with an American flag design and Trump’s name emblazoned on it.

Trump arrives at a campaign rally Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the thousands of supporters in Tulsa.