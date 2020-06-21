Home Business Here’s What Trump’s Tulsa Rally—The First Since Coronavirus—Looks Like
written by Forbes June 21, 2020
President Donald Trump arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Saturday for his first rally since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. In the 10 days since the event was announced, it’s attracted a wave of controversy, from the campaign stop originally being scheduled for Juneteenth to Tulsa’s recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Tulsa

Little social distancing was seen among crowd of Trump supporters prior the first campaign rally since the Covid-19 pandemic in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday.

Getty Images

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-vote

Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrated near the entrance to Trump’s rally in Tulsa.

AFP via Getty Images

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-vote

People held up placards protesting Trump’s rally Saturday, including a sign that read “you can’t comb-over racism.”

AFP via Getty Images

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-vote

Police stopped protesters as they got close to the entrance of the Tulsa rally.

AFP via Getty Images

President Trump Departs White House For Campaign Rally In Tulsa

President Donald Trump walks in the rain toward Marine One as he prepares to depart for his first rally since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Getty Images

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Tulsa

Trump supporters gather at the BOK Center Saturday in Tulsa for the president’s campaign rally.

Getty Images

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Tulsa

Infection rates in the state of Oklahoma continue to rise, but thousands still attended the Tulsa rally without social distancing or masks.

Getty Images

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Tulsa

Trump supporters wait in line to enter the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Getty Images

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Tulsa

Merchandise vendors wear masks while selling campaign gear during the Tulsa rally.

Getty Images

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Tulsa

Eric Trump claps at a campaign rally for his father in Tulsa Saturday.

Getty Images

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Tulsa

Swaths of the BOK Center remained empty during the rally, as not all 19,200 seats were filled.

Getty Images

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Tulsa

Rally attendees wait for the start of Trump first rally in months in Tulsa.

Getty Images

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Tulsa

Supporters hold up signs during Saturday’s campaign rally for Trump in Tulsa.

Getty Images

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Tulsa

A supporter sits in the upper seats during the Tulsa campaign rally.

Getty Images

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Tulsa

Trump supporters cheer after the National Anthem in Tulsa.

Getty Images

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Tulsa

A man wears a face mask with an American flag design and Trump’s name emblazoned on it.

Getty Images

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Tulsa

Trump arrives at a campaign rally Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Getty Images

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Tulsa

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the thousands of supporters in Tulsa.

Getty ImagesSource

