Here’s When ‘Apex Legends’ Drifts On To The Nintendo Switch

Apex Legends is coming to the Nintendo Switch at long last. Credit: Respawn / Nintendo / Erik Kain

At long last, and just over two years after it released on other platforms, Apex Legends is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The game officially launches on Nintendo’s hybrid platform on March 9th and will deliver a “full-featured Apex Legends experience on the go” though Respawn has not gone into detail about the game’s performance, frame-rate and so forth.

I’ll be very curious to see how it plays, as I find I have a much harder time with shooters on the Nintendo Switch—even when I’m not experiencing Joy-Con drift which can quite badly ruin one’s competitive chances. I find Fortnite very difficult to play on the Switch compared to other platforms due to a variety of non-drift related issues, but maybe that’s just me.

I am happy that the game is coming to Switch with cross-play enabled as I can now squad up with my kids on their Switches while I play on PS5 or Xbox Series X and we can go get our butts kicked together.

The port comes from developer Panic Button which is also good news. The Austin, TX based developer has made a bunch of Switch ports including Rocket League, DOOM and Wolfenstein: Youngblood just to name a few. They have experience and have done a great job in the past. I’m confident Apex Legends is in very good hands.

Respawn is giving Switch players 30 free levels for their Season 8 Battle Pass since it’s launching well into the season. On top of that, Switch players will get two weeks of double XP. Not too shabby.

See you in King’s Canyon, young padawans.

Read all about Season 8 of Apex Legends, including map changes and patch notes, right here.

