Here’s Why WWE Stock Is A Good Bet

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at … [+] T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

World Wrestling Entertainment stock (NYSE: WWE) currently trades at $44 and is still down 32% so far this year. It traded around $47 in February 2020 just before the outbreak of pandemic and is still almost 5% below that level as well. However, the stock has gained 18% since its March lows of $38 compared to the S&P 500 which saw 64% rise during this period. The stock has underperformed the broader market over recent months because the market went up following stimulus measures by the Fed, while the same enthusiasm was not seen in WWE stock due to uncertainty regarding the timing of WWE holding events for live audiences, which is key to its revenue growth. As lockdowns are gradually lifted, WWE’s live events are likely to resume in the coming months and, in turn, merchandise sales are also expected to pick up. With increased digitization of content, the stock is likely to surpass its February 2020 level and rise to almost $50 as the crisis abates. Our conclusion is based on our detailed comparison of WWE stock performance during the current crisis with that during the 2008 recession in our dashboard analysis.

2020 Coronavirus Crisis

Timeline of 2020 Crisis So Far:

12/12/2019: Coronavirus cases first reported in China

1/31/2020: WHO declares a global health emergency.

2/19/2020: Signs of effective containment in China and hopes of monetary easing by major central banks helps S&P 500 reach a record high

3/23/2020: S&P 500 drops 34% from the peak level seen on Feb 19, as COVID-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesn’t help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid Saudi-led price war

from the peak level seen on Feb 19, as COVID-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesn’t help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid Saudi-led price war Since 3/24/2020: S&P 500 recovers 64% from the lows seen on Mar 23, as the Fed’s multi-billion dollar stimulus package suppresses near-term survival anxiety and infuses liquidity into the system.

Trefis

In contrast, here’s how WWE and the broader market performed during the 2007/2008 crisis.

Timeline of 2007-08 Crisis

MORE FOR YOU

10/1/2007: Approximate pre-crisis peak in S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 – 10/1/2008: Accelerated market decline corresponding to Lehman bankruptcy filing (9/15/08)

3/1/2009: Approximate bottoming out of S&P 500 index

12/31/2009: Initial recovery to levels before accelerated decline (around 9/1/2008)

WWE and S&P 500 Performance During 2007-08 Crisis

We see WWE stock declined from levels of around $16 in September 2007 (pre-crisis peak) to levels of around $10 in March 2009 (as the markets bottomed out), implying WWE stock lost 38% from its approximate pre-crisis peak. It recovered post the 2008 crisis, to levels of about $15 in early 2010, rising by 58% between March 2009 and January 2010. The S&P 500 Index saw a decline of 51%, falling from levels of 1,540 in September 2007 to 757 in March 2009. It then rallied to levels of 1,124, rising by about 48% between March 2009 and January 2010.

WWE Fundamentals Over Recent Years

WWE revenues increased from $659 million in 2015 to $960 million in 2019, primarily due to higher live events and merchandise sales. Along with higher revenue, earnings also increased from $0.32 to $0.99 during this period. However, after the Q2 2020 revenues declined by 17% y-o-y due to the impact of the pandemic, revenues saw a 37.5% y-o-y rise in Q3 2020 due to renewal of its key domestic distribution agreements of their flagship programs, RAW and SmackDown.

Does WWE Have Sufficient Cash Cushion To Meet Its Obligations Through The Coronavirus Crisis?

WWE’s total debt increased from $35.6 million in 2016 to $222 million in Q3 2020, while its total cash increased from around $267 million to $520 million over the same period. The company generated almost $260 million in cash from its operations in the first nine months of 2020, which puts it in a reasonably comfortable position to deal with the current crisis.

Conclusion

Phases of Covid-19 Crisis:

Early- to mid-March 2020: Fear of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into reality , with the number of cases accelerating globally

of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into , with the number of cases accelerating globally Late-March 2020 onward: Social distancing measures + lockdowns

April 2020: Fed stimulus suppresses near-term survival anxiety

suppresses near-term survival anxiety May-June 2020: Recovery of demand , with gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases

, with gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases July-December 2020: Weak Q2 results and modest recovery in Q3, but continued improvement in demand and progress with vaccine development buoy market sentiment

Despite the recent surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S., we expect continued improvement in demand to buoy market expectations. As investors focus their attention on expected 2021 results, we believe World Wrestling Entertainment stock has the potential for some gains once fears surrounding the Covid outbreak are put to rest. With the expectations of strong revenue and earnings growth in 2021 and with investors’ focus shifting to 2021 numbers, WWE’s stock is likely to go close to $50 post the current crisis.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio to beat the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 55% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk, it has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

Source