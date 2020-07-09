Hold On To Your Samsung Charger, Because You Might Not Get Another

Samsung is reportedly planning to stop shipping chargers with phones

Getty

Samsung is reportedly planning to stop providing chargers with its smartphones, in a move that seems to be trending across the mobile industry.

Rumours abound that Apple will stop supplying chargers with its next generation of smartphones, starting with the soon-to-be-released iPhone 12. Now, according to a report from the Korean news site ETNews, Samsung is likely to follow suit.

ETNews claims Samsung will start to exclude chargers from next year, in a move that is both good for the environment and Samsung’s bottom line. Not shipping a bulky charger in the box will save on manufacturing and shipping costs, and will result in less landfill as people already have multiple chargers from previous generations of smartphones.

Of course, it’s not an entirely altruistic move on behalf of the smartphone makers, because as well as saving the costs associated with supplying chargers, they will also have the opportunity to charge customers (no pun intended) when they need a replacement.

Indeed, it’s rumoured that Apple will use the withdrawal of chargers from the iPhone 12 as an opportunity to sell a new 20-Watt fast charger that will be sold as an upgrade from the 5W and 18W units it currently ships with phones.

Apple already charges a stiff premium for its official chargers. The 18W USB-C adapter for the iPhone costs $29.99, and that’s without the cable, which costs $19.99 for a 1m lead or $29.99 for 2m.

The high price of official chargers often prompts users to seek out low-cost alternatives, but poor-quality components inside some unofficial units pose a fire risk. That has prompted U.K. fire authorities to warn customers off unofficial chargers.

Samsung has been approached for comment on this story.

