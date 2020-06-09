Hong Kong Bailout Lets Cathay Pacific Chart New Future Without Air China Takeover

The Hong Kong government’s HK$29 billion (US$3.8 billion) bailout of Cathay Pacific gives needed cash without major shareholder Air China taking over the airline in a move neither carrier or government seems prepared for in the current sensitive political and financial environment.

Hong Kong has been an exception to major governments giving large loans or grants to airlines in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Cathay was gradually being encircled by competitors, within Asia and further flung, that had fresh cash to steer them through aviation’s worst downturn.

Cathay Pacific celebrates the arrival of its first A350 aircraft. 30MAY16 SCMP/Edward Wong (Photo by … [+] Edward Wong/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)