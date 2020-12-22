Breaking
Home Business Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-Shing’s Business Falsely Linked To U.S. Blacklist
Business

Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-Shing’s Business Falsely Linked To U.S. Blacklist

written by Forbes December 22, 2020
Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-Shing’s Business Falsely Linked To U.S. Blacklist

CK Hutchison issued a statement Tuesday to clarify that it was not included on the latest blacklist published by the U.S. Department of Commerce after local media reports falsely connected the sprawling conglomerate to a company it divested five years ago.

Hutchison Optel Telecom Technology Co. Ltd., or Hutchison Optel, appears on a list of 103 entities with alleged ties to the military in China or Russia. The U.S. government has created a new “military end user” designation that stipulates American exporters are required to obtain licenses before they can sell their equipment to the companies on the list.

CK Hutchison said that it sold its entire stake in Hutchison Optel in 2015, and that it “no longer has any ownership or relation with the company.” In fact, Hutchison Optel has already changed its name in Chinese, which translates to: Chongqing Optel Telecom Technology Co.

CK Hutchison is a Hong Kong-listed conglomerate with core businesses in the areas of ports, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications. CK Hutchison and CK Asset are the flagship companies of the business empire founded by Li Ka-shing, whose fortune is currently estimated at $33.2 billion. When Li retired as chairman in May 2018, elder son Victor took the helm of both companies.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Whirlpool Stock To See Declines in Long Term?

The One Big Problem With All Alternatives To...

What Pandemic Individual Aid Includes (And Some Special...

PPP And EIDL Loan Changes After The Coronavirus...

In Photos: ‘Christmas Star’ Dazzles As Jupiter And...

What Small Business Owners Need To Know About...

9 Basic Financial And Analytics Metrics Every Startup...

The Local SEO Stats & Practical Tactics of...

SAP BrandVoice: A New Beginning For Market Research

New Stimulus Package Offers $300 Unemployment Benefits And...

Best Medicine: Open Up The Economy — Stimulus...

Obamacare Provider Oscar Health Preps For IPO With...

Expenses With PPP Money Are Tax Deductible, Congress...

How to Use Print on Demand Services to...

Top Stocks To Short Today As Investors Anticipate...

Nine Ways To Navigate The Holiday Workload While...

‘Fortnite’ Black Panther Challenges: How To Get The...

Replicating Success In The E-Commerce World: A Case...

Replicating Success In The ECommerce World: A Case...

Great Startup Idea. Solid Team. Growing Marketplace. But...

Leave a Comment