House Passes Defense Spending Bill That Would Remove Confederate Names From Military Bases—And Trump Is Threatening To Veto It
Business

written by Forbes July 22, 2020
TOPLINE

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a $740 billion defense spending bill that includes a measure requiring the Department of Defense to remove the names of Confederate soldiers from bases, but Trump is threatening to veto the legislation.

America Protests Military Confederate Symbols

This Jan. 4, 2020 file photo shows a sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C.

AP Photo/Chris Seward, File

KEY FACTS

The House passed the military spending bill for the 2021 fiscal year with bipartisan support and a veto-proof majority, 295 to 125.

Senate Republicans are debating their own version of the spending bill, which also includes a measure removing Confederate names from bases, but under a three-year timeline.

Trump threatened to veto bill, and the White House said in a statement that Confederate-named bases are significant to American history and military personnel who served there, adding that the bill is “part of a sustained effort to erase from the history of the Nation those who do not meet an ever-shifting standard of conduct.”

It’s up to Republicans who control the Senate whether to challenge Trump or accept a vote on amendments that would water down the provision, such as a proposal from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) that would replace the mandate with a study process, the Washington Post reported.

Big number

10, that’s how many Army installations are named after Confederate soldiers or leaders.

Key background

The Pentagon this week effectively banned flying the Confederate Flag at military installations, while both the Marine Corps and the Navy banned all displays of the flag in June.

News peg

Protesters across the county have called for renaming buildings or removing statues commemorating the Confederacy along with historical figures who owned slaves or espoused racist views. Virginia lawmakers plan to take down a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from downtown Richmond, while the city council of Charleston, South Carolina, voted to take down a statue of John C. Calhoun, who served as vice president to both John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson and defended slavery as a “positive good.” Trump, meanwhile, has defended the Confederate flag as a symbol of pride for Southerners.

Source

