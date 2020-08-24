Households Hold The Keys To Recovery

Getty

In today’s extreme uncertainty, we may do better looking backward for a glimpse of the future. One such backward-looking lens is household debt in the decade prior to Covid-19. In countries with high and rising household debt, consumers tend not to spend even when given handouts by the government. The excess cash tends to go instead toward either paying down debt or saving for rainy days. This means that consumer spending going forward is likely to be weak, and consumer confidence wobbly and fragile. This in turn will have far-reaching ramifications in the post Covid-19 recovery.

The view through this backward-looking lens, however, isn’t uniform. It varies widely from country to country. In Australia and in Canada, for instance, household debt as a percentage of GDP rose alarmingly to over 100% between 2010 and 2019. In Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, household debt in 2019 stood at 128%, 103%, 110% and 92% of their respective GDPs. In contrast, Germany, Spain, the U.K., and to a lesser extent the U.S., household debt declined over the same time period, dropping to between 70% and 80% of GDP by 2019. In emerging Asia—including China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand—household debt is much lower.

Since consumer spending is a major component of GDP, consumer spending can have an important impact on overall growth. According to the World Bank, consumer spending on average accounts for 60% of GDP in OECD countries, higher in the U.S. and U.K. at 66% and 68%, respectively.

It’s even higher in Denmark, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden at 71%, 69%, 71% and 68% respectively. Consumer spending is relatively lower, by comparison, in China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand—between 40% and 50% of GDP. Everything else being equal, a 5% change in consumer spending—higher or lower—will push GDP up or down 3% on average in OECD countries, 3.3% in the US and UK, and around 3.5% in the three Nordic nations and the Netherlands. In many Asian countries, the corresponding GDP impact will be lower, between 2% and 2.5%.

Festering troubles in global trade will make domestic consumption even more pivotal to economic recovery. Through our backward-looking lens, we can discern three different groups of countries. The first is made up of Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and the three Nordic countries, all of which have high—and rising—household debt, combined with a high share of consumer spending relative to GDP. Keynesian fiscal stimulus in these countries will fail to induce their highly indebted households to increase spending. And because of its high share in overall GDP, weak consumer spending will undermine these countries’ recoveries.

The second group is made up of other OECD countries, including the U.K. and the U.S., where household debt is lower, but where consumer spending still represents a high proportion of GDP. In these countries, consumer spending can still drive recovery, and so fiscal stimulus may prove effective.

The third group comprises the emerging markets of Asia. Because both household debt remains relatively low and because consumer spending is still small, fiscal stimulus will prove more effective at ramping up consumer spending and driving recovery. Best of all, fiscal stimulus in these economies will boost consumer spending’s share of their GDP, making their domestic economies more robust and less reliant on exports.

Yuwa Hedrick-Wong is Chief Economics Commentator for Forbes Asia. He is also a visiting scholar at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore. Having worked as an economist across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa in the past 25 years, he regularly writes columns about the global economy for Forbes Asia. Views expressed are his own. He can be reached at: yuwa@forbesasia.com.

