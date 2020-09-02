Breaking
How a Simpler Website Can Improve User Experience

written by Duct September 2, 2020
Marketing Podcast with Michael Reynolds

Michael ReynoldsIn this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Michael Reynolds, President and CEO of Zephyr CMS.

Michael has had several entreprenural journeys including a Principal at Elevation Financial and Co-Founder at Inboud Back Office. Like many other small businesses, his team struggled with deploying high-performing, compliant, beautiful sites. Existing content management systems are often based on technology and code that’s over a decade old. Existing CMSs weren’t built for the demands of today, nor for the incredible technology we now have to deploy websites.

This is how Zephyr CMS was born. Listen to this interview to find out more about Zephyr and how simplifying your website can improve your user experience.

Questions I ask Michael Reynolds:

  • How does Elevation fit into your entrepreneurial work?

  • Are there any trends for 2020?

  • What design trends are you seeing on websites?

  • Is WordPress the default?

  • What does a simpler site look like?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

  • How creating several businesses created the need for a new simple CMS tool

  • How the trend is moving towards simplicity on websites

  • How to add simplicity, think flatter, take more away and pull people in faster

  • How to simplicity can benefit the user experience

More about Michael Reynolds:

