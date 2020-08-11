How An ‘Ocean Mission Control’ Could Have Prevented The Ecological Disaster In Mauritius

This photo provided by the French Defense Ministry shows oil leaking from the MV Wakashio across the … [+] pristine coral reef lagoons and protected coral atolls of Mauritius on Sunday Aug.9, 2020.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Last week saw several maritime tragedies around the world. There was the beaching – and now potential breakup – of the Japanese freighter that had ploughed headlong into the pristine coral reefs of Mauritius. Earlier, the Cabinet of Lebanon had resigned in response to protests around the Government handling of the unsafe cargo that led to the explosion which devastated the Port of Beirut.

Large fleets of industrial fishing vessels have been spotted off the coast of Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands as well as the Korean Peninsula. Off the coast of Yemen, an abandoned oil tanker risks engulfing the entire Red Sea with oil.

Whilst shipping companies have historically called for open access to a country’s waters, it appears that many of the poorer coastal and small island states are being made to pay for lax standards in this industry.

What more could be done to prevent such disasters from occurring in the future?

In addition to calls for international shipping reform, there is also a question of how Governments can take greater control of activities within their National Waters (called Exclusive Economic Zone).

Recommended For You

Large ocean states

83 countries are more ocean than land

Source: Nishan Degnarain (2017)

Island nations control a significant proportion of the world’s ocean. Mauritius, for example, has an ocean territory that is half the size of the continental United States. Such island nations have very unique challenges, where 99% of their territory is effectively ocean. In fact, 83 countries are more ocean than land, essentially large ocean states.

This means the governance mechanisms for such countries will need to look very different from countries that are predominantly land.

There is also an overlapping array of competing activity in the ocean. Such activity typically ranges from:

Shipping (international and local)

Offshore energy (ideally renewable in the future, but oil and gas in many places)

Tourism (beach and pleasure craft)

Fishing (coastal, distant water as well as aquaculture)

Environmental protection in particular regions of high biodiversity

Maritime security and border control (including tracking activities in the High Seas)

All of this requires careful planning and management of the ocean territory.

The world is undergoing a rapid technological revolution on the ocean, and activities a decade from now could look radically different, compared with today’s maritime industry (just as it was inconceivable a decade ago that there would be a large private space industry within just ten years).

Autonomous Vessel company, Saildrone is operating fleets of solar-powered vessels that travel for … [+] months at a time unaccompanied across the world’s oceans, collecting data through over 50 data sensors on each vessel.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

As an example, there is a rapid growth in autonomous vessels, electrification of shipping, expansion of satellite technologies, advances in synthetic biology, demand for alternatives to single use plastic, as well as underlying technologies such as cloud computing, machine learning, quantum computing.

In the case of Mauritius, having access to such data would have allowed authorities to rapidly assess where the ‘MV Wakashio’ had traveled from and to, what cargo it was carrying, the trajectory it was on and what risk it posed. Using technologies such as Windward’s Satellite Analytics platform, this data could have allowed authorities to rapidly assess the historic travel patterns of the vessels automatically before the vessel even entered Mauritius’ waters. It would have also raised questions why the vessel was registered in Panama when its travel history indicates no travel to that country.

The last six month’s voyage history of the ‘MV Wakashio’ prior to running aground off the reefs of … [+] Mauritius on 25 July 2020.

Source: Windward

Such satellite technologies can also access different data feeds and also look at historic weather patterns to determine whether weather conditions were a factor in any disaster. For example, using data from weather analytics platform, Meteomatics, it is possible to see that on the day of the ‘MV Wakashio’ grounding on 25 July 2020, whilst there was a storm 1000 Nautical Miles South of Mauritius, weather patterns appeared normal during the grounding and other shipping continued to operate normally at that time in the shipping lanes just 12 Nautical Miles South of the island.

Historic Weather Data shows relatively calm weather at the time of the grounding, and no material … [+] shifts in other vessel behavior passing by Mauritius over this period

Source: Windward/Meteomatics

Historic satellite analysis from Windward during July 2020 indicates no significant shift in … [+] behavior of vessels using the main shipping lanes around Mauritius due to poor weather conditions.

Source: Windward

A changing Ocean

Hurricane Felix seen from International Space Station in 2007 over the Caribbean.

getty

With the effects of climate change likely to be felt more acutely in small island and coastal States in the near future, many of these countries will need to prepare for a more volatile ocean – stormier weather, changed weather patterns, decline of protective coastal wildlife (such as coral reef, mangroves, kelp forests), as well as the impacts of industrial scale fishing that are depleting fish stocks and marine biodiversity.

This requires new tools for how island states are able to manage their oceans, which can take account these changing conditions and industries of the future, not those of the past. It will also require the development of new regenerative technologies to restore ocean health not just preventing harm (for example, why has there not yet been a large investment in coral replanting technologies to give the world a chance of avoiding the mass extinction of the world’s reefs within thirty years?).

Augmenting human control

An advanced Ocean Mission Control center harnesses multiple data feeds and can augment the existing … [+] coastal protection staff more effectively manage a nation’s waters.

getty

With the complexity of activity taking place in a country’s national waters, Governments need to be able to track multiple activities at once and co-ordinate in almost real time across various agencies.

At any one time there could be multiple incidences occurring in a country’s national waters, such as a tourist vessel in trouble, a shipping vessel out of position, a risky cargo being transported, a maritime security incident, or even a land based leak causing pollution in a river estuary or lagoon. It may beyond the capability of one Ministry or Agency to be able to address these overlapping issues in real-time.

Where small islands are already budget and labor constrained, such technologies would even allow for safer governance of their ocean territories (such as remote monitoring lifeguards where humans cannot be in place).

Lessons from Space

The Mission control room at SpaceX in Los Angeles, California controls all operations of SpaceX … [+] Missions.

The Washington Post via Getty Images

Looking upwards, there are many lessons from how the Space Industry governs its many competing and complex needs. ‘Mission Control’ in Houston helps track the multiple sensors needed for Human Space Flight, from the astronaut’s well-being, life support sensors, activities in the International Space Station, managing logistic deliveries as well as keeping track of the millions of items of space debris that could risk the Space Station. The operators are supported by advanced computers that can send early warning signals when a risk is likely to occur.

Coming back down to Spaceship Earth, there are many similar requirements for how we govern the ocean. This includes having the right sensors to assess any changes in the ocean environment due to climate change and other environmental pressures, monitoring activities taking place in a nation’s oceans and also having the right levers of intervention.

In the case of the ‘MV Wakashio’ – and if an Ocean Mission Control had been in place – rather than the immortal words ‘Houston, we have a problem’ from Apollo 13, there would have been an early indication of ‘Ile Maurice, we have a problem,’ that could have mobilized various national resources to protect the coast and the delicate corals well before the vessel hit the reefs.

How would an Ocean Mission Control work?

A digital Ocean Mission Control could transform global ocean governance and open up a new era for a … [+] Sustainable Ocean Economy

SOURCE: NISHAN DEGNARAIN (2017)/INK STRATEGY

To be effective, several design principles are needed. For example:

A clear set of operating guidelines for what activities should and should not be permitted in National Waters (for example, should there be a moratorium on any oil and gas exploration). This often entails a three-way balancing act between the needs of the Environment, the social needs of the communities who are most dependent on a healthy ocean environment as well as the needs of industry who require ocean resources. In Norway, there is a regular reporting cycle that secures the support of all stakeholders and is presented to full scrutiny in parliament every two years to ensure the direction of their ocean economy continues to be in the direction of the needs of the country and will of the people.

for what activities should and should not be permitted in National Waters (for example, should there be a moratorium on any oil and gas exploration). This often entails a three-way balancing act between the needs of the Environment, the social needs of the communities who are most dependent on a healthy ocean environment as well as the needs of industry who require ocean resources. In Norway, there is a regular reporting cycle that secures the support of all stakeholders and is presented to full scrutiny in parliament every two years to ensure the direction of their ocean economy continues to be in the direction of the needs of the country and will of the people. Such an Ocean Mission Control would need to be a public private partnership – publicly regulated but harnessing the innovation of the private sector. Indeed, just a handful of private satellite operators can already provide the majority of what is needed to more effectively monitor all activities in a nation’s waters such as, Maxar, Planet, Spire, Capella, Ice-eye, Windward.

– publicly regulated but harnessing the innovation of the private sector. Indeed, just a handful of private satellite operators can already provide the majority of what is needed to more effectively monitor all activities in a nation’s waters such as, Maxar, Planet, Spire, Capella, Ice-eye, Windward. It would have to be augmented with Artificial Intelligence and advanced data processes – there will be just too many data points for humans to safely manage in the near future.

– there will be just too many data points for humans to safely manage in the near future. There will need to be flexibility to incorporate many existing and new datasets – many of which may not have been invented yet, as is the case for many decade-long technology projects where technologies are being developed in parallel to large infrastructure projects. For example, as private micro weather stations and autonomous vessels like Saildrone become more common around the world, new possibilities of monitoring an ocean territory will open up. It does not just need to be high-tech data sources, but also feeds from social media and messenger services like Whatsapp that can be geolocated and give real time situational awareness of what is happening across the ocean.

Many large, Silicon Valley technology companies have announced major data initiatives for the planet, such as Microsoft MSFT ’s Planetary Computer initiative, Amazon AMZN ’s $2bn climate fund, Google GOOGL ’s pledge to become carbon negative. Investing in such exponential governance infrastructure would have a much more significant impact by increasing the capacity of such Governments and local citizens to then be able absorb the full potential of new technologies.

If autonomous vehicle companies such as Uber UBER , Waymo, Otto, Cruise are able to control some of their fleets via Apps, there is no reason why an Ocean Mission Control shouldn’t eventually have an interface that can be controlled and accessed via a cell phone.

It takes political will and investments into such exponential organization infrastructure to significantly enhance the power of small island states to take more effective control of activities in their national waters. Indeed, several groups in various sectors are now engaging organizations to build such governance mechanisms in an open-source manner.

Preventing the ‘MV Wakashio’ disaster?

A helicopter hovers over the vessel MV Wakashio on August 9, 2020.

L’Express Maurice/AFP via Getty Images

Could such an Ocean Mission Control have prevented the ‘MV Wakashio’ disaster? It is hard to say, as many factors would need to be assessed, such as the leadership, investment and use of such a resource. If done correctly, an Ocean Mission Control would have ensured early warning indicators, rapid cross-agency collaboration, public scrutiny and opened up new intervention tools by allowing external expertise to guide decisionmaking.

It would not just have prevented risk, but also allowed the realization of higher value from a sustainable ocean economy, thereby being an investment in the future growth of the country.

What is for certain, is that such a resource has been needed for a while by all small island states, and these states often do not have the resources to build such infrastructure on their own. Given the potential for exponential organizations, a central resource could be built centrally and shared virtually with all small island states.

The oil spill has clogged the protected mangroves of Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, Sunday Aug. 9, … [+] 2020.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Whilst the Japanese owner of the ‘MV Wakashio’, Nagashiki Shipping Co Ltd, has issued a string of apologies for the disaster “Nagashiki Shipping deeply apologizes to the people of Mauritius and will do their utmost protect the environment and mitigate the effects of the pollution,” a more effective use of any Rehabilitation and Cleanup Funds would be the investment in such an infrastructure to help smaller countries like Mauritius, Lebanon, Yemen, Ecuador, the Cook Islands more effectively govern their ocean territories going forward.

This would certainly be an effective use of any cleanup and compensation funds, as fears grow around how such funds may be spent.

With data integration of various satellite platforms, potential for large scale cloud hosting services, portable machine learning algorithms and a new array of internet connectivity options, such a system could be up and running within 3 months in almost every island nation.

This would be one concrete way to start building a Sustainable Ocean Economy today, rather than ongoing discussions with no concrete actions or making promises 20 years into the future for successors to implement.

It would certainly allow a country facing the double crisis of Covid-19 and a major ecological disaster, to build back better.

Source