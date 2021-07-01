How Can a Headhunter Help to Secure a Passive Candidate?

The world of professional recruitment can be challenging on occasion. Although we often envision scenarios involving individuals who are proactively seeking a new form of employment, it is important to note that this is not always the case. What about a passive candidate? A passive candidate is defined as a person who is currently employed and not necessarily seeking a new position. However, this very same professional could represent an attractive opportunity to a prospective employer. The main question is how headhunters maybe be able to bridge the gap between these two decidedly disparate scenarios. Let us take a closer look.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence

As passive candidates are not proactively searching for a new position, it can be difficult to know which ones will be the most receptive to a certain offer. This is when the power of artificial intelligence comes into play. AI is able to analyse, collate and interpret massive amounts of data so that the recruitment pipeline can become vastly simplified.

The Use of Cloud-Based Recruitment Software

Many recruiters have chosen to work with efficient cloud-based platforms such as Eagle Headhunters, as the recruitment process itself can be adjusted to the needs of the organisation. This takes a great deal of effort out of the equation; particularly when sifting through potentially massive amounts of candidate data. Furthermore, these systems are able to filter out those individuals who are the most likely to respond positively to a new job offer.

Looking Past Traditional Job Boards

According to the latest statistics, approximately 55 million companies are listed on LinkedIn and over 14 million employment vacancies are posted. This is crucial when attempting to attract passive candidates, as it is often possible to find direct contact information (such as their present employer, an email address or even a phone number). Furthermore, their past job titles will often dictate their future preferences. Other websites to consider include LetsLunch, Atleto and Nexxt.

Present the Candidate with an Appealing Opportunity

It will take more than savvy sales tactics to recruit a passive candidate. These professionals have now embrace an information-oriented approach, so it is important that the employer presents his or her company in the best light possible. Here are some metrics to emphasise:

Professional growth.

A unique company culture.

The ability for employees to speak their minds.

Rewards, incentives and similar bonuses.

A team-oriented environment.

As passive candidates are not actively searching for an employment change, it is crucial that your firm displays why it rises head and shoulders above the competition.

Ultimately, securing a passive candidate is quite a challenging process. Recruiters need to be able to leverage all of the tools at their disposal if they hope to elicit the desired response. Each of the strategies highlighted above should be used in synergy so that the best results are achieved. Considering how competitive the professional sector has become, being able to attract a passive candidate is more important than ever before.