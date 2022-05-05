How commercial storage can help you keep your business organised

Flexibility is the key to success for most businesses – big or small. Having the capacity to upsize or downsize as your company demands is something businesses have had to quickly adapt to, in particular during the Covid-19 pandemic. A solution that can make the process more straightforward and less stressful is commercial storage. Designed specifically with flexibility in mind, this gives businesses access to added space they can use at their leisure.

While business storage has gained popularity over the past few years, it’s understandable that business owners and entrepreneurs might still have some questions about how this can help keep their businesses organised. So, to shed some light on this interesting topic, we have put together a brief guide on commercial storage for you.

What is commercial storage and what are the perks for your business?

Vanguard Storage are one of the UK’s leading storage companies, boasting a portfolio of self-storage units that range from small lockers that can hold just a handful of boxes to larger and made-to-order units that can meet anyone’s demands. Thanks to the variety of units they offer and the array of locations they operate in – they have units across London, Manchester and Bristol – Vanguard Storage can offer businesses flexible storage that is tailored to their needs.

One of the biggest perks of self-storage is the opportunity of being able to access your unit whenever needed. And, as the units can only be accessed with a unique PIN code and key for the padlock, these also offer added security and peace of mind. Vanguard’s facilities feature 24-hour CCTV, burglar alarms and robust unit security, including individually alarmed units, individual pin codes and fire detection systems. When looking for commercial storage, in fact, security is key so it’s essential that, before you take anything into storage, you do your research on how safe the unit you’ve selected is.

While security is the main perk of commercial storage, other perks include:

Flexibility

As briefly mentioned, self-storage can be easily accessed whenever you need, allowing you to effectively use it as an extension to your office, warehouse, or headquarters. Generally speaking, the rental of self-storage units is quite flexible and it won’t require an extensive notice period before you can leave the unit, should you no longer need it.

Affordability

Business storage offers the added convenience of extra space without the high costs and headache of having to rent out an additional office or warehouse space. Suitable for both established and emerging businesses, self-storage units won’t weigh too much on your budget thanks to the added perk of not having to pay council tax or business rates.

Organisation

Staying organised is crucial for businesses, in particular when it comes to important documents and paperwork which can’t be lost or misplaced. Renting out a self-storage unit will give you a chance to categorise any paperwork or documents that need storing and safely place them in folders or boxes in your storage unit. If repeated regularly, this exercise will help you not only stay on top of your filing, but it will also free up a lot of valuable space in your office!

So, this is what commercial storage is in a nutshell; while these are only a few of the perks a self-storage unit can offer your business, it’s a no brainer that investing in a flexible, affordable unit will help you stay organised and on top of all your business operations.

Whether you’re a sole trader looking for a small locker to neatly store your tax returns, or you’re running an e-commerce business and are in need of extra inventory space, business storage is the perfect solution to help you keep your business organised and running smoothly!