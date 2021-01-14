How Dark Is Space? Universe’s Glow Shows There Are Fewer Galaxies Than We Thought, Say Scientists

An artist’s impression of the New Horizons spacecraft, which is now in the outer reaches of the … [+] Solar System, more than 7 billion kilometers (4 billion miles) from Earth. J. Olmsted (STScI)

The cosmos just became a darker and lonelier place.

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft beyond Pluto has made a groundbreaking measurement of the Universe’s background glow—with astonishing results. It turns out that there are many fewer galaxies out there than previously thought.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Universe’s glow—and what it reveals.

Why measure the Universe’s glow?

Measuring the intrinsic darkness of the night sky allows astronomers to estimate the number of galaxies in the Universe, both seen and unseen. “It’s an important number to know—how many galaxies are there?” said Marc Postman of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, a lead author of a study presented yesterday at the January 2021 meeting of the 237th American Astronomical Society.

As it turns out there are many fewer galaxies than astronomers supposed.

What is the ‘cosmic microwave background’?

The leftover radiation from the Big Bang—a weak afterglow—is termed the cosmic microwave background (CMB). A famous yet faint glow of light—very long wavelength microwave radiation from before stars existed—it fills the Universe, and is strong evidence for the Big Bang theory.

It’s much closer to the origin of the Universe than stars and galaxies.However, the CMB is not what this study searched for.

The CMB is a snapshot of the oldest light in our cosmos, imprinted on the sky when the Universe was … [+] just 380 000 years old. It shows tiny temperature fluctuations that correspond to regions of slightly different densities, representing the seeds of all future structure: the stars and galaxies of today. This image is based on data from the Planck Legacy release, the mission’s final data release, published in July 2018. ESA/Planck Collaboration

What is the ‘cosmic optical background?’

It’s all the light produced by stars and supernovae—the combined glow of all the galaxies—in the entire history of the Universe, so it’s something of a cosmological benchmark.

The cosmic optical background (COB) is basically the visible equivalent of the CMB.

“While the cosmic microwave background tells us about the first 450,000 years after the Big Bang, the cosmic optical background tells us something about the sum total of all the stars that have ever formed since then,” said Postman. “It puts a constraint on the total number of galaxies that have been created, and where they might be in time.”

Pluto’s largest moon Charon is shown from a distance of 289,000 miles (466,000 kilometers) from the … [+] Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) aboard NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, taken on July 13, and released July 15, 2015. (Photo by NASA/APL/SwRI via Getty Images) Getty Images

What is the ‘New Horizons’ spacecraft?

Having left Earth in 2006 to become humanity’s fastest-moving spacecraft, NASA’s New Horizons probe visited Pluto in 2015 and Arrokoth in 2019. It’s now 50 astronomical units from Earth—more than 4 billion miles/7 billion kilometers from Earth—in a disc around the far outer Solar System called the Kuiper Belt.

The scientists used the spacecraft’s Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI), an 8-inch/20 centimeter telescope. “These kinds of measurements are exceedingly difficult. A lot of people have tried to do this for a long time,” said Tod Lauer, a scientist at the NSF’s NOIRLab, another lead author on the study. “New Horizons provided us with a vantage point to measure the cosmic optical background better than anyone has been able to do it.”

New Horizons’ path of exploration. NASA

What’s wrong with the Hubble Space Telescope?

By using LORRI’s data from beyond Arrokoth, the scientists were able to make use of a sky about 10 times darker than the darkest sky accessible to the Hubble Space Telescope, which orbits Earth.

Put simply, Earth’s atmosphere and sunlight in the Solar System makes it useless for a sensitive measurement of the COB. The darkness of the outer Solar System enabled the scientists to isolate the COB by subtracting scattered light from bright stars and galaxies, faint stars, zodiacal light and diffuse light from the Milky Way.

Depictions of two kinds of dust in space: At left the pyramid-shaped glow of Zodiacal Light caused … [+] by sunlight reflecting off interplanetary dust in the inner solar system from comets and meteoroids, while at right is the band of the bright Milky Way, made of stars in our galaxy But along it lie dark lanes of interstellar dust made of carbon compounds made in the atmospheres of stars and dispersed into the Galaxy This is from the Quailway Cottage near Portal, Arizona, on December 14, 2017, looking west to the Chiricahua Mountains of southeast Arizona The Summer Triangle stars are setting into the west with Deneb at top, while Vega is at right Altair is lowest at centre The sky is a single 30-second exposure, while the ground is a mean combined stack of 8 30-second exposures to smooth noise, all at f/25 with the 14mm lens and Canon 6D MkII at ISO 6400 Not tracked Ñ these were part of a 350-frame time-lapse. (Photo by: VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Universal Images Group via Getty Images

What is ‘zodiacal light?’

It’s “light pollution” in the Solar System. Literally meaning light from the “circle of animals”—the constellations of the zodiac along Earth’s ecliptic—the zodiacal light is also known as the “false dawn” and “false dusk.”

Reflected sunlight from a cloud of interplanetary dust around the Sun, zodiacal light is dust from passing comets in the asteroid belt (between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter) and the Kuiper Belt (in the outer solar system beyond the orbit of Neptune).

Zodiacal light radiates across the optical spectrum down to long-wavelength infrared.

It’s visible from Earth—though only in very dark sky destinations—as a delicate cone of light that looks something like an upside-down or elongated “V.”

The further you get from the equator, the lower it is on the horizon and the more infrequent it is to see.

For this experiment the zodiacal light had to be avoided.

The Andromeda galaxy imaged from the White Mountains of California getty

So how bright is the Universe?

“The Universe is dark, but not as dark as we thought,” said Lauer. Having measured the Universe’s glow, Lauer and his colleagues subtracted known sources such as the stars in the Milky Way and reflections from interstellar dust only to find that some light remained unaccounted for.

So what’s the source? Options include:

Dwarf galaxies in the nearby Universe that haven’t yet been detected.

The diffuse halos of stars that surround galaxies might be brighter than expected.

There are many rogue, intergalactic stars spread throughout the cosmos.

There are many more faint, distant galaxies than theories suggest.

However, perhaps the most surprisingly find is that the background glow of the Universe is too weak to support current theories of how many unseen galaxies there really are.

It was previously estimated by the Hubble Space Telescope that there were two trillion+ galaxies out there, mostly beyond its view, but these new calculations suggest that there may be only hundreds of billions.

“Take all the galaxies Hubble can see, double that number, and that’s what we see—but nothing more,” said Lauer.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

