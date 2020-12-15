How I Used 2020 As An Opportunity To Transform My Business

World No.1 LinkedIn & Personal Branding Expert – CEO & Founder of Black Marketing – 1,000+ LinkedIn Recommendations, 4 Best Selling Books.

I have loved 2020. I know it’s not a commonly held feeling, but I am tired of reading posts about people wishing 2020 gone. Why are they wishing their life away when, if anything, this year has proven that life is precious and should be appreciated?

Who is to say that 2021 will be any better? There are always “events” and crises to deal with. As an entrepreneur, it’s how you deal with them and how you use them as a way to create change within your organization that makes you a stronger founder and leader and ensures that your business is transformed into a more solid, profitable and visionary one, able to withstand any event or any crisis in the future.

In your business, you can look at the upcoming year and its challenges negatively or positively. If you are an entrepreneur, you should always look at it positively as a catalyst to change yourself and your company for the better. Here are six ways that I have used the pandemic to transform my business and how you can use adversity to do the same thing for yours:

1. Reevaluate your company and its processes.

After eight years of running my firm, I was looking at ways to scale and become more profitable. I was traveling around the world in this search. Before we couldn’t travel, I had already been to Zurich and San Francisco in 2020 to conduct masterclasses and meet potential clients.

The pandemic made me change the entire company: the way we worked, what we charged, the services we offered and who we targeted. Because I couldn’t travel, I was actually having more quality meetings over Zoom with different entrepreneurs from all over the world than ever before.

Now, we have also come out of the dip of April/May and are generating more revenue with fewer costs and are, therefore, more profitable. We have come up with new ways of servicing and charging for our services. Our clients are different. We have now picked up more tech clients, cloud clients, online service clients, marketing clients and anyone who has suddenly realized that without events and without travel, they still need to market themselves.

Had the pandemic not come along, I would still be traveling around the world, my company wouldn’t be as profitable and we wouldn’t have changed our processes. The lesson here is that you shouldn’t wait for a pandemic to make changes to your businesses.

2. Use adversity to speed up innovation.

The pandemic has sped up the changes that were coming anyway, and it has been a catalyst to act more decisively and quickly. It has really taught me that the speed of change in the face of adversity is key to getting back on the right track and learning from your circumstances — whatever they might be. Don’t hesitate — act.

3. Consider outsourcing the work.

I have long had a dream to outsource our work — a process in which I own the business then hand it over to professionals who I have trained to deliver and are located anywhere. And, most importantly, I’m not managing them. Honestly, I get frustrated managing people, and sometimes my passion for my business and my clients comes out and things don’t end well. I know my weaknesses and failings, and this is one.

Even before the pandemic was taking hold, I was building relationships with companies similar to mine in different regions. I asked these entrepreneurs to partner with me to service my clients, and they imaginatively said yes.

Due to everyone working from home or remotely, it’s now common to have outsourced and remote teams. The pandemic has sped up the innovation of having them anywhere, and it’s now an acceptable way to do business. If you can work from home, you can work from anywhere. If you can service someone from home, you can service them from anywhere.

4. Focus on your clients.

Since we now outsource all our work, our teams take responsibility for the clients’ work. Previously, if an employee lost a client, they didn’t care since they still got paid. Now if my outsourced teams lose a client, they lose money. No client, no pay. So as a direct result, they tend to be more focused on keeping the clients, and consequently, our client retention has massively increased, as has the quality of our work.

The pandemic should remind you to focus on your clients even more, as every client is more precious than ever before.

5. Make the most of the additional time.

I have more time for myself. I am not traveling. I am not dealing with staff as much. I simply have more time and am loving it. This has enabled me to think even more about the business and about other businesses and partnerships that I can create and enter into. Use any extra time you have in a positive way.

6. Appreciate the decreased jet lag.

I hate jet lag. Every time I went to Europe and ANZ, I literally felt so terrible that I would deliberately fly in a day early just to get over the jet lag. I no longer have this problem. Yes, I miss meeting people in different countries, but I now meet more people in more countries through LinkedIn and Zoom.

Travelling isn’t the be-all and end-all, and it shouldn’t stop you from progressing your business if you can’t do it. Find ways around it and innovate.

So, now you might understand why I have loved 2020 and how I have used the pandemic as a catalyst for positive change. Remember, you can do the same.

