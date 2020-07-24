How Law & Order’s Dick Wolf Is Reimagining His Shows In The Wake Of The BLM Protests

The undisputed king of the police procedural is scrambling to save one of TV’s most lucrative franchises.

AAs the nation convulsed with police brutality protests this spring, TV cop shows started to catch a lot of flak. Reality shows that glorify the police were the first to go. In June, Paramount Network pulled the plug on Cops, the patrol car ride-along that has been on the air since 1989. That same month A&E canceled LivePD, the spectacle that followed police in “real-time” and was its most popular show, months after the network signed a contract for another 160 episodes. Spectrum postponed the second season debut of its Bad Boys spinoff series, LA’s Finest.

Then attention turned to Dick Wolf. The Law & Order creator, an alumnus of shows like Hill Street Blues and Miami Vice, is the king of scripted television crime drama. The original Law & Order ran for 456 episodes over 20 seasons between 1990 and 2010 (and ad infinium in reruns) and its most successful spin-off, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, still occupies a prime-time slot on NBC.

Wolf is not embarrassed by his creations. He refers to Law & Order an “equal opportunity offender,” and can be seen cruising the waters on both coasts in boats named “Guilty,” “Miss Demeanor” and “Illegal.”

As the drama surrounding George Floyd’s death unfurled, he has remained silent, but for a single tweet sent after he fired one of his writers who posted a photo of himself on Facebook at the height of the protests holding a weapon and threatening to “light*&^!s up” if they attempted to damage his property. “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief,” Wolf tweeted a week after Floyd’s death.

Dick Wolf’s ‘Law & Order’ series became one of the longest running live-action prime time series on American television, surpassing ‘Gunsmoke.’

But the global uproar strikes at the heart of a lucrative business Wolf has been building since the first Law & Order episode aired on NBC on Sept. 13, 1990. During the ensuing three decades, the prolific producer created one of TV’s most valuable libraries that includes his original crime drama, its 10 domestic and international spinoffs, and scripted and unscripted series that include a trio of primetime Chicago-based dramas, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, and Cold Justice. These shows continue to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in profits every year for NBCUniversal.

“We have always adapted to current events in a non-political way and our viewers can expect us to keep doing so,” the 73-year-old Wolf told Forbes after agreeing to answer emailed questions, his first comments to the media about the crisis, adding. “We are listening to everything going on right now”

His prodigious output has made him a lightning rod for the genre, a mainstay of television since Jack Webb’s Dragnet crossed over from radio in 1951. The programs have drawn the ire of activists who say they portray a distorted view of the criminal justice system and perpetuate racial stereotypes. The Oakland, California-based progressive civil rights advocacy group Color of Change labeled the genre “essentially a PR machine for the police.”

“If a medical show was giving us inaccurate information — let’s say ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ gave inaccurate information about HIV or cancer, we would say it’s dangerous,” said Color of Change’s Rashad Robinson. “That’s one of the big problems with these (crime) shows.”

Crime Pays

Advertisers spent nearly $600 million on these top crime dramas last year, according to data from Kantar.

But they sell. Police programs dominate Variety’s list of the year’s 100-most watched shows, falling just behind reality TV shows, with a handful of top-rated shows – among them FBI, NCIS, 9-1-1, Chicago PD and Law & Order: SVU — pulling in advertising revenue of $568 million last year, according to Kantar Media. Two of those shows are produced by Wolf and are part of an unrivaled library of 1,768 episodes that attract an estimated 93 million viewers each week in primetime broadcasts and syndication on cable networks, TV stations and streaming services.

Protests Over George Floyd’s Killing Push Dick Wolf To Adapt

As a producer, Wolf commands as much as $200,000 per episode. His studio deal with Universal Television — a “Spielberg deal” as one leading Hollywood attorney put it – entitles him to half of his shows’ profits. That has put Wolfe, despite his lavish lifestyle and his three divorces, on the path to becoming the rarest of Hollywood creatures: the creator billionaire.

Forbes estimates that Wolf has earned more than $830 million after taxes and payments to creative staff like showrunners, directors and writers. Assuming it doesn’t get derailed by public backlash, the gravy train should keep on running. In February, Universal extended his production deal for another five years, conservatively worth another $250 million for Wolf. He will also get a significant share of the profits from a $400 million or so deal with NBCUniversal for the rights to stream more than 1,000 episodes from his library on its new Peacock streaming service.

Law & Order, the show that would go on to break Gunsmoke’s record for longest-running primetime live-action TV series, got off to a slow start. It was the brainchild of a creator who came to the craft by way of Madison Avenue, where he spent years developing ads mostly for Procter & Gamble products like Crest and Scope. As a 23-year-old copywriter Wolf penned one of the toothpaste brand’s memorable slogans, “You can’t beat Crest for fighting cavities.”

He moved to California in 1977, tried his hand at screenplays – but struggled. He transitioned to TV, joining the writing room of Steven Bochco’s gritty cop drama Hill Street Blues and later, the stylish Miami Vice. In 1988, he developed a concept under the working title Catch ‘Em and Cook ‘Em!, recalls former Universal TV president Kerry McCluggage. It was in the vein of the familiar hour-long police drama but with the twist of also incorporating the ensuing legal trial.

Dick Wolf’s Prodigious Output

Law & Order helped shift the hero narrative from fictional defense attorneys like Perry Mason or Ben Matlock, who championed the rights of the accused, to the police and prosecutors protecting the public from the scourge of crime. The genre-defining series was nearly canceled. Former NBC Entertainment President Warren Littlefield remembers telling Wolf in 1993 that he had six months to adjust the content to appeal to a broader audience before the network pulled the plug.

“Let’s make it less of a men’s club,” Littlefield recalls saying at the time. “You need more women on camera.” ”

In came female characters like Lt. Anita Van Buren, who first appeared in season four and helped turn the franchise into a bona-fide hit that became so important to the network’s success —- and so costly to fund — that NBC Chairman Bob Wright decided to buy Wolf’s studio home Universal entertainment in 2004.

Law & Order has always taken a “ripped-from-the-headlines” approach to its drama. For instance, one episode of last season’s Law & Order: SVU saw Ian McShane play a Harvey Weinstein-inspired media mogul accused of sexually assaulting actresses. That modus operandi could help Wolf and Co. as it wrestles with how to incorporate public outcry over police brutality into its plotlines.

“We have always adapted to current events in a non-political way and our viewers can expect us to keep doing so … We are listening to everything going on right now.”

“In the 30 plus years I have been producing police dramas, this is the most creatively invigorating time I can recall,” Wolf says.

All eyes are now on the planned return of Elliot Stabler, the popular and hot-headed New York City detective from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit known for his anger issues and for fantasizing about “killing perps.” Actor Christopher Meloni was set to reprise his role as Stabler in the new NBC series called Law & Order: Organized Crime. The plotline is evolving to reflect recent events in a story line of a veteran detective as returning to a police department in the midst of a moment of reckoning while wrestling with a personal loss that has left him a changed man.

“It’s actually tailor-made I think for what’s going on,” says Wolf Entertainment President and Chief Operating Officer Peter Jankowski.

Advocates want more. They say the lack of diversity in the writer’s rooms contributes to dangerous mischaracterizations by making heroes out of people who violate others’ rights, portraying the powerless as skillful manipulators of the system, and depicting racism as “a joke” or ploy for the guilty to hide behind. Color of Change identified Law & Order: SVU as among five network crime dramas in the 2018-19 season with entirely white writer’s rooms.

“I know very few people, very few Black people, who have had the opportunity to tell the stories of how the communities affected by police actions, police brutality, in some cases police generosity too,” says S.W.A.T. executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, a Black showrunner in charge of a network cop series. “That’s where I think we’ve been sorely lacking.”

Wolf is not about to apologize for his programs, but he’s not complacent, either. He told Forbes that he now has 18 writers of color across his shows and hopes to do more. He says half of the writers on Law & Order: Organized Crime, will be people of color — “and we will expand those numbers as we find writers to fill those slots.” He also points to years of behind-the-scenes work helping create film and TV opportunities for disadvantaged kids on the West and South sides of Chicago.

With the cop TV genre sweating under the harsh lights of the interrogation room, Wolf says Law & Order: SVU has led to change in the way sexual abuse is reported and prosecuted. He credits Mariska Hargitay, who portrays the empathetic sex crimes investigator, New York Police Department Capt. Olivia Benson, for her off-screen advocacy work on behalf of sexual assault survivors. Through her Joyful Heart Foundation, she has helped secure federal funding to address a nationwide backlog of untested rape kits. “Mariska is a hero,” Wolf says.

He also notes that his series’ have long portrayed people of color — and women — in positions of power, including as judges, doctors and other professionals. One of his early police dramas, New York Undercover, had a Black showrunner and a diverse writer’s room, and starred a Black actor, Malik Yoba as Detective J. C. Williams, and Michael DeLorenzo as his Puerto Rican partner. Wolf Entertainment, which issued statements in support of #BlackLivesMatter during the crisis, has a longtime head of post-production and executive producer on its shows, Arthur Forney, who is Black.

“You can look at the entire Wolf library and not find an episode that has been on the wrong side of history,” Wolf says.

