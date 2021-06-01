Breaking
Home General How Life Science’s Digital Future Is Taking Shape
General

How Life Science’s Digital Future Is Taking Shape

written by Forbes June 1, 2021
How Life Science’s Digital Future Is Taking Shape

Life sciences companies are tapping digital technologies to transform work inside out — heralding a new era of efficiency, effectiveness and innovation, says Euan Davis, a futurist in Cognizant’s Center for the Future of Work.

The pandemic hastened life sciences companies’ digital transformation efforts, long deemed to be slow. But given the scale of change underway, it is clear that the industry is looking to embed digital technologies to drive holistic change in work.

The pressure exerted by the pandemic made life sciences companies realize the transformative effect of digital. And now they are deploying artificial intelligence (AI), automation, Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics to augment mundane human work to drive decisions and innovation.

The Cognizant Center for the Future of Work (CFoW), working with Oxford Economics, recently surveyed 4,000 C-level executives globally, including 285 senior executives at leading life sciences companies to understand how this agenda is being implemented.

For more, read our paper “The Work Ahead in Life Sciences: Cures at the Speed of Digital”.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Blogger of the Month: Jenny in Neverland

This College Just Cancelled Student Loans For All...

SEO and Accessibility: Technical SEO [Series Part 3]

Global Smartwatch Market: Apple 34%, Huawei 8%, Samsung...

Digital Solutions To Improve Communication Between Employees In...

The Ultimate Pitching Guide!

How to Use Semantic Search for Paid Ad...

SEO and Accessibility: Content [Series Part 2]

The Bitcoin Versus Gold Debate May Quickly Reverse...

The Future Workforce: How Conversational AI Is Changing...

How to Utilize Questions in PPC Ads to...

MozCon Virtual 2021 Interview Series: Wil Reynolds

Commodity Spikes May Be Close To Peaking, Futures...

ESBC Major Updates: Tons Of Heavyweight Greats Added...

How to Run Nonprofit Marketing Ads

Best Incentive To Get Vaccinated: Money, Messaging, Or...

Page Level Query Analysis at Scale with Google...

Blogger of the Month: Jo, Girl Eats World

How to Use First-Party Data for Ad Personalization

How to Come up with Podcast Topics and...

Leave a Comment