How Location-Independent Entrepreneurs Can Save On Taxes By Changing Their Tax Domicile

Being location independent is a dream for many. The ability to travel at leisure and live in a place that fits the individual’s lifestyle is enviable. But there is another benefit: Remote workers and entrepreneurs can escape state income tax by establishing themselves in a tax-friendly state. Often, other taxes will be reduced or eliminated, too.

With online work becoming increasingly prevalent, a growing number of individuals have the opportunity to relocate to the state that offers the most lifestyle and tax advantages.

What are the best tax-friendly states for location-independent entrepreneurs and remote workers?

In recent years, several high-profile entrepreneurs and business leaders have made headlines by moving to states without income tax. For example, hedge-fund manager David Tepper relocated from New Jersey to Florida. Likewise, Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, bought property in Nevada. Such moves have become so common that a neighborhood near Lake Tahoe has been nicknamed “Billionaires Row.” Relocating to a tax-friendly state is especially common near an expected liquidity event or when selling a company.

Online entrepreneurs have a lot to evaluate when choosing which state to live in. One of the primary aspects to consider is whether a state has an income tax. Florida, Nevada, Washington and Texas are all free from income tax and offer other tax advantages as well. Tennessee and New Hampshire tax interest and dividends, but do not apply income taxes to wages and salaries. Moreover, taxpayers who are open to leaving the mainland or the country can capitalize on even higher tax savings in Puerto Rico or abroad.

However, tax savings can still be significant within the U.S. A taxpayer who is moving from a high-tax state to a state without income tax may save up to 13% on income taxes alone. For example, New York has an income tax of up to 8.82%. Furthermore, New York City imposes an additional tax of up to 3.876%. A remote worker who has an annual salary of $500,000 could potentially owe up to $63,480 in income tax alone to the city and state of New York. By moving to a state without income taxes, the remote worker could save $63,480 per year.

They could also potentially reduce dividend or interest taxes, corporate taxes, property taxes or inheritance tax, depending on the state that they move to. In addition, taxpayers are often able to significantly reduce their costs of living.

How do you change your tax domicile to a tax-friendly state?

Before moving, location-independent individuals should consult with an advisor and create a plan. Changing domiciles can be a complex and time-consuming process. Taxpayers need to break connections to the previous state, establish themselves in the new state and keep detailed records of the move. In the case of an audit, records documenting the move can be crucial.

But, with careful planning and counseling, it is possible to successfully change domicile. First, the remote worker needs to make a declaration of domicile and obtain a new driver’s license in the new state. The taxpayer should also open a new safety deposit box, bank and brokerage accounts. Any accounts from the previous state should be closed.

Next, the location-independent worker must update their address anywhere it is on file. This includes updating the address for any magazines or newspapers, banks or brokerage firms, and at the offices of professionals that keep your address on file. All mail needs to be received at the new address. If a tax document arrives at the address in the previous state, it may be flagged, and the state could be notified. This may trigger the state to send a letter to the taxpayer about owing tax. When possible, taxpayers should make these changes in writing for their records.

Another important step is establishing an emotional connection to the new state. Disputes over tax domicile have been settled in several cases based on this. Items such as art, photographs, mementos and heirlooms should all be relocated to the new domicile. Any pets also need to be moved to the new home. Participation in the local community through clubs, the public library, sports leagues, and temples or churches is also recommended.

Additionally, online entrepreneurs and workers should plan to spend as much time as possible in the new state. Depending on the state, there may be specific time requirements that are important for residency. Finally, consider selling the residence in the previous state. When possible, it is an important step in demonstrating that the individual has left the state. If the residence is not sold, it should not be treated as the primary residence.

As always, when making significant financial or tax decisions, it is important to speak with an expert. This is especially important if you are having a sale of business or liquidity event. In my experience, states will want to see the appropriate documentation showing that you moved before the sale. Each case is unique, and there are no one-size-fits-all solutions. Advising helps ensure that the domicile is correctly changed and reduces the likelihood of an audit or other issues.

