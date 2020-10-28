Whether or not you believe in the law of attraction is irrelevant. For now, put aside all your preconceptions, withhold your judgment, and maintain an open mind.

There is rarely any harm in entertaining an idea that has worked for others. In finding the truth in their experience or the unexplained magic in their reality. Perhaps it won’t lead anywhere or perhaps you’ll discover some benefits.

Here’s how successful entrepreneurs use the law of attraction, and ten ways you can too.

1. Define what you want and ask for it

This is the simplest premise of the law of attraction. Ask. Even answering the question “what do you want?” focuses your mind and forces it to gain clarity. The law advises that you ask clearly, and you don’t give mixed signals. If you are asking for something you don’t really want, or you don’t fully believe is achievable, it’s not going to happen. If your requests say one thing but your actions tell a different story, the messages lack the congruency required for success.

How often do most people fail to ask for what they want? Instead, they passively see what happens or they expect that someone else will know what is required. Practice clearly asking for what you want, of yourself, your team or clients. As soon as you ask the question, the request is far more likely to come into fruition.

2. Be the hero of your day, not the victim

Expect the things you want, not the things you don’t want. If you expect to face difficult challenges and rude people and “sod’s law”, you are training your mind to notice those adverse things. You are, in effect, attracting them to you. Decide that, instead, you’re going to have a great day. Or a productive day. Or a revealing day. That you will bring your best self and you will rise to every challenge and your work will make a difference.

Each day when you wake up, choose whether you “have” to do something or you “get” to do something. One makes you the victim, the other makes you the hero. Decide that you will use the day to get closer to your goals, and that is exactly what will happen. Make this process a habit. As Winston Churchill said, “You create your own universe as you go along.”

3. Be aware that like attracts like

According to the law of attraction, like attracts like. If you complain and moan you will likely attract conversations of complaint and moaning. You’re operating on that frequency, so complainers and moaners find you.

Positive conversations attract positive people. Success attracts success. You can see it working on a basic level. If you tell someone about your running injuries, they will tell you about theirs. If you share stories of your best ever race, they are the ones you will hear in return. If you are difficult to deal with you will find yourself with clients who are too. You set the tone and that decides the tone you hear back.

4. Believe success is inevitable

The law of attraction instructs that you decide what you want but leave the how you’ll get it to the universe, or higher power, or whatever title you use for that which is out of your control. It uses the example of ordering from a catalogue. You would place your order and then trust that the mechanism was in place for it to be delivered. Apply the same logic here. Most people who achieved amazing feats didn’t know exactly how they were going to do it, they just knew that somehow they would. A Course in Miracles says, “Only infinite patience brings immediate results.”

Believing also involves acting like something is already yours. Acting like you have the multimillion company of your dreams or acting like the expert you want to become. If you knew for sure that in the end everything would work out, it would change how you approached each day. Create a clear vision of your business goals and then step into the version of yourself that has reached them.

5. Focus on feeling good

Shifts in thought patterns are powerful and can instantaneously change your trajectory. If you’re thinking about how hopeless your situation is, soon your mind will bring you other examples of hopeless situations. You’ll start to believe that every situation is hopeless and soon that’s all you will see. These thought patterns can spiral.

Practitioners of the law of attraction, specifically Rhonda Byrne, advise to write a list of specific songs, mantras or videos that you can see or watch that will shift your mindset straight away. The longer you hang about in misery the harder it is to escape it. The more you practice shifting to a higher energy, happier mindset, the easier it will be to stay there indefinitely.

6. Take inspired action

According to the law of attraction there is a difference between “work” and “taking inspired action”. Taking inspired action towards goals does not feel like work, it feels natural and effortless and there is a clear purpose behind everything you are doing. Contrast this with “work”, where your labour and exertion feel like you’re slogging away doing something that doesn’t align with your ideal future.

Are you taking inspired action or working hard?

7. Practice gratitude

The more you practice being grateful for specific elements of your life, the more you will have to be grateful for. It’s the same with the people around you. I am grateful for my agency’s team leader because she prides herself on self-sufficiency which means I can work on my business rather than in my business. I am grateful for my agency’s account managers because they are resourceful and conscientious which means our clients are happy.

Think of why you are grateful for the people in your business. Being specific and telling those people will lead to more of the same behaviour which will lead to having more to be grateful for. The ways in which people are valued forms part of their identify which aligns their actions even more strongly.

8. Reframe time

Believing that you never have enough time to do anything will mean that you never have enough time to do anything. Subconsciously, your actions will match that belief. Things will crop up and you’ll allow yourself to be distracted. You’ll look for ways to be proven right. The law of attraction asserts that negative affirmations, such as “I can’t do this” are highly damaging.

Try, instead, telling yourself that you have more than enough time to do everything you want to do. That you are more than capable. Tell yourself there is no rush, and that you are an expert at managing your time. Watch how your mindset shifts and how your actions align to make your belief a reality.

9. Believe in abundance

Some entrepreneurs are obsessed with the competition. They see everything as a zero-sum game with a winner and a loser. Your gain has to be someone else’s loss, and vice versa. In reality, it doesn’t need to be like that.

Even if your closest rival is winning big, it doesn’t mean you can’t too. Perhaps they have gone down a different route, perhaps they have validated a market and made your path easier. Perhaps they will end up acquiring you, and their success will become yours by definition. Focusing on someone else is attention that could be far better spent focused on your own game.

10. Dream big

Picture receiving a cheque for a million dollars. If you believe that a million dollars is unattainable, or a lot of money, or unrealistic, you will treat it accordingly. If you believe it’s an amount you could never have, or aren’t worthy of, your actions will match that belief and your future will be consistent with it too.

Instead, value yourself higher. Choose to believe that what you say and do has value and that your actions have the power to create money and profound impact. Confidently state your price and wholeheartedly believe that it’s worth every cent. Put forward more impressive and ambitious plans because you have belief in your capability to deliver them.

The law of attraction presents some methods that undeniably lead to entrepreneurs thriving. Take the challenge. Set aside any preconceptions and see if they work for you.

