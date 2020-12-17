How The Homebody Economy Is Shaping Digital Customer Experience

Chief Information Officer at TELUS International, a global customer experience provider powered by next-gen digital solutions.

There’s no place like home. This is especially true since the onset of the Covid-19 global pandemic, with lockdown measures and physical distancing guidelines resulting in entire populations from countries around the world spending incrementally more time at home and, subsequently, more money online. This convergence has been dubbed by some as the “homebody economy.”

Seeking inspiration and stimulation, individuals have been looking for ways to help break the day-to-day monotony while staying safe and close to home. Exercise has been a focal point for many — myself included — and one only has to look at home workout and fitness equipment companies’ soaring revenues for proof. Case in point, since last year, Peloton’s revenue has grown 172%, and their membership has increased to more than 1 million subscribers. DIY projects and home improvements are also surging in popularity as people redirect vacation funds to invest in where they live.

These consumer groups, which stretch across practically every industry, feeding into this economy centered around our homes, have had to quickly shift to increasingly use digital channels to accommodate the new normal. In this state, homes now somewhat resemble command centers from where inhabitants rigorously research products and companies, use social media and online reviews to compare notes with others, check product availability and make online purchases.

As countries continue to face the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, it looks as though the homebody economy is here to stay. A report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) states that some version of these changes will be permanent. This all adds up to customer-facing brands having to incorporate digital customer experiences into their overall customer experience (CX) strategy sooner rather than later if they’re going to be able to address consumer behaviors and meet their expectations born from this seismic societal and economic shift.

Reconstituting Digital CX For Liquid Expectations

Research collected by Salesforce reveals that a whopping 80% of people believe the experience of buying a product is as valuable as the product itself. Combine this with the concept of “liquid expectations” — the notion that today’s consumers weigh their experiences with your brand against their experiences with every other brand they’ve patronized, even if it’s for a completely different product — and CX has just become the new battleground to win a share of wallet.

The pandemic has further aided this shift in a major way because consumers expect that lockdown measures should have forced entrepreneurs and organizations to adopt more digital-first initiatives to keep themselves afloat. The aforementioned Salesforce report also found that while 88% of consumers thought the pandemic should have caused businesses to accelerate digital adoption, 68% said they have higher expectations of brands’ digital abilities since the start of the pandemic.

Taking Advantage Of Self-Service And Cloud-Based Tools

If expectations are liquid, how do brands keep from drowning? A few key tech-enabled areas of development are essential to success in today’s marketplace. The first is a robust approach to self-service.

We already knew millennials and Gen Z love self-service, based on a survey we conducted last year, but with the pandemic pushing more consumers into the remote customer support arena, self-service has emerged as a clear must-have for brands. Whether delivered as an FAQ or in the form of a chatbot, brands absolutely need some type of self-service element as part of their digital CX strategy. To execute it well, companies need to do work on the front end, combing through data to uncover the most commonly asked questions and figuring out how to answer them in ways that will make sense to the largest cross-section of people.

The second tech-enabled measure is taking advantage of cloud technologies to elevate operations and workforces alike to drive better CX and maximize ROI. At its core, what the cloud does is permit companies and their employees to use a dynamically scalable platform that can be accessed from anywhere — perfect for work-from-home models. In a customer context, it can power a frictionless and consistent experience across multiple support channels such as by phone, text, email, social media and chat.

The Only Constant Is Change

Standing still and indecisiveness when it comes to digital CX are no longer viable options in today’s competitive marketplace. Change is inevitable. Some changes will be made in overt, customer-facing ways; some will empower your customer service delivery agents; others will link back-end platforms to streamline CX operations, but all will make the customer journey more effortless.

Adopting digital tools and solutions should no longer be viewed as a stop-gap measure between now and post-pandemic times. As noted in both the UNCTAD and Salesforce reports, consumer behavior has been irrevocably changed. For companies, that means investing in a long-term strategy to design, build and deliver digital solutions that can meet today’s CX needs, but that also have the required agility to scale and evolve to meet yet-to-be-determined future needs, likely to be driven at least in part by the homebody economy.

