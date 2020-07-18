How The Markets Will React To The 2020 Election

What will the 2020 election mean for the markets? Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

With the barrage of news on other topics, it’s just about possible to forget there’s an U.S. election just a few months away. There have been a surprising number of studies on what elections mean for the markets. So here’s what we could expect this November.

Tax Policies Matter More Than Others

While Trump and Biden have a host of policies, analysis of the 2016 election showed that the markets focused primarily on tax policy. Researchers analyzed which stocks moved and to what degree around the 2016 election. They found taxes were a key driver. This makes sense, of course, it’s the primary policy that is within control of lawmakers and directly impacts corporate valuation. This is because lower taxes increase earnings, upping stock valuations. Other policies will impact specific sectors, of course, such as energy and healthcare, but tax policy tends to carry the broadest market impact if 2016 is any guide.

The Presidential Cycle Matters Too

Aside from who is president, there has been shown to be a more general presidential cycle in the markets too. The markets have been seen to move based on where a president is in their term. This theory suggests that the market tends to do worse in the first 2 years of the first two years of a presidential 4-year electoral term and better in the second 2 years. This may be because presidents enact policies to juice the economy before reelection. For example, the current White House enthusiasm for stimulus checks could be one example here across presidential terms. Of course, this is just one factor impacting markets and not consistently reliable, yet it could imply a weaker market outlook for 2021 and 2022 regardless of who’s in power.

Higher Risk, For A While

The uncertainty of an election can also imply higher risk in certain stock prices, especially those with greater impact to electoral outcomes. This can cause greater volatility in the weeks prior to election day, though, interestingly, the markets can run up in the days immediately prior to an election, even before the outcome is known. It’s unclear if this is due to the election itself or more a manifestation of the turn of the month effect, where the first few days of each month tend to enjoy superior stock returns.

Not Just About The President

However, elections may be a topic that has attracted almost too much attention from stock market researchers. For example Research Affiliates have suggested that the actual party in power is not too important in driving the direction of the stock market despite various historical studies to the contrary. Furthermore, the presidential election garners the most attention but control of the House and Congress matter a great deal too. So it is likely that we will see elevated volatility this November, but the election will be one of many factors driving stock returns.

