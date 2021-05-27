How these two types of PR boosted our free trials by up to 108%

Good publicity is invaluable. Not only does it put your brand front and centre – more often than not it can lead to real ROI.

Take BuzzSumo for example.

Selling for seven figures within just three years of being founded, it’s a classic hyper-growth startup, the success of which co-founder Steve Rayson confidently attributes to two different types of publicity:

Word of mouth

Influencers

You can read more about BuzzSumo’s success here

.

While it’s often tricky to attribute the value of different types of PR, there’s no denying its importance.

At BuzzSumo, we’re increasingly aware of the power of PR on the success of our business.

