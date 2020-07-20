How This Single Mother Used Her Winning Attitude On Life To Build A Multi-Million Dollar Business

Meet Danelle Delgado, author, life coach, business strategist, and CEO of Life Intended, a brand … [+] dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and CEOs scale their company to a million and beyond, while doing good for others.

How do you maintain a positive attitude in life when external forces out of your control continue to knock you down, again and again?

Meet Danelle Delgado, author, life coach, business strategist, and CEO of Life Intended, a brand dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and CEOs scale their company to a million and beyond, while doing good for others.

When it comes to overcoming challenges through the power of positivity, Delgado wrote the book… literally! Her books, “I Choose Joy” and upcoming “The Good News System,” focus on teaching entrepreneurs strategies for turning personal failures and doubts into a 7-figure business and a brand new mindset.

In this exclusive interview, Delgado shares the journey that fueled her entrepreneurial success:

Celinne Da Costa: Tell us about your background.

Danelle Delgado: I grew up with a respected mother who worked tirelessly to provide for me and my sister, and a talented but alcoholic father. From DUIs and car crashes to domestic violence, he created an unsafe atmosphere at home.

The turmoil continued until my early teenage years, when my parents got divorced. My mum continued to raise my sister and I and put on a facade that we were a happy and wealthy family. Family issues transitioned as I had to deal with unrealistically high expectations from my mom and the unfair favoritism towards my sister.

To comply with the pressure to perform, I turned to competitive gymnastics. Becoming an athlete helped me put systems in place to control at least one aspect of my life.

“I looked in the mirror, and said to myself ‘Enough! I’m going to teach people to build the life of … [+] their dreams and create an environment where they can win no matter what, me included.'”

Da Costa: What did you do to get out of that situation?

Delgado: My parents used the family wealth to send my sister to college, so I was left to pay for my own education. I realized that I’d been on my own.

I first decided to build my goals around my mom’s expectations. I followed the path she wanted me to take, to a T: getting a degree, building a career, getting married and starting a family.

While finances forced me to quit nursing school, I gave up on my dream of becoming a heart surgeon and pursued an Education degree instead. Aside to that, having kids eventually led me to quitting my career as well.

Soon enough, both my marriage broke down and I fell out with my mother, who was disappointed at my life choices. At this point, I was feeling such disgrace at how I’d squandered my talents for following what others told me was the right path.

Da Costa: What were the biggest challenges you faced in your career?

Delgado: As I later on started a career in sales so that no one could tell me my worth, I soon found out that I was the worst salesperson in the world! Fueled by the anger that I couldn’t even afford a Christmas for my kids, plus the distraction from my fight for custody, I pushed myself to be better. I took classes, sought mentors, and ultimately went from struggling to $10,000 months in just 60 days.

As I got back up again, my success was cut short when I was diagnosed with cancer. With no health insurance and my sales career on pause, I realized that holding on to hatred and anger only made me sicker.

I looked in the mirror, and said to myself “Enough! I’m going to teach people to build the life of their dreams and create an environment where they can win no matter what, me included.” As the final radiation treatment was complete, I got up with a fire for life most have never experienced. I got back to work, doing everything I could to build a business built on feeling good and spreading that goodness to others.

“Because of all the pain I went through, I knew I could help people by educating them on how to … [+] overcome it.”

Da Costa: What was your journey into entrepreneurship like?

Delgado: Because of all the pain I went through, I knew I could help people by educating them on how to overcome it.

I went on a solo cruise where I mapped out my vision. I wanted to do live events, so as soon as we docked, I networked profusely to promote them. I took out loans to bring in big names in the industry. I was investing way more than I was earning, but I created incredible connections that led me to generous sponsors.

They taught me how to pull myself out of debt. And the more I shared my story, the more people related to me and my audience continued to grow.

I started getting invites from high-profile speakers, including Grant Cardone. That’s when I realized people were coming to my events for me and not the big people I brought in.

That was my turning point: I started to build my programs around my own knowledge of how to build the confidence to win. I was on stage with a massive audience each time. I sold my seminars and retreats and made seven figures in three months.

When I decided to focus on the positive, I understood that changing myself to get external approval is not nearly as fulfilling as spreading the goodness I possess and sharing it into the world.

“You’re going to have a million reasons to quit, but you only need one thing to keep going.”

Da Costa: What advice would you give to entrepreneurs looking to scale?

Delgado: I had to get punched over and over again so that others don’t have to.

I have five realizations I learned from everything I went through:

• Every day you wake up, you get to have a fresh start. Write down 10 things you are grateful for to get into abundance mode, ready and able to notice opportunities that surround you.

• If you want to make money, stop harboring hate – it will cause you pain and hold you back. Make a list of people who have hurt you, write forgiveness letters to them, and release them. Do it daily until it is your natural instinct to give all grace.

• Learn constantly. Listen to a podcast, Ted talk, or audio book while you shower or brush your teeth. When your mind is full of inspirational content, there’s no more room for the bad.

• When you feel challenged, make a list of how this difficult time is teaching you and how you could help others with what you learn.

There’s no greater feeling than giving. For example, call your favorite charity and tell them how much you’ll donate by the end of the year, then go earn it. We often show up better for others and if we can do it for them, we can learn to do it for ourselves.

• You’re going to have a million reasons to quit, but you only need one thing to keep going. Name it, write it down, put up reminders: the names of your kids, the charities that you can serve, the dream in your heart… If the dream is in you, it’s meant to be realized. People need your gifts: your skills.

Give it all you’ve got, as the good in you is the good needed in the world.

