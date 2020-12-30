How To Balance Privacy As An Influencer: A Case Study With Lena, A Fashion Influencer With A Chronic Illness

Lena has amassed a huge Instagram following without ever showing her face. Provided

Becoming a successful Instagram fashion influencer without ever showing your face would seem to be an impossibility in these days of oversharing and constant connectivity.

Add to that a chronic illness that makes even walking down your driveway into an excruciating ordeal, and the cards would be even further stacked against you.

However, that’s exactly what Lena, a Ukrainian-born fashion influencer now living in the U.S., has accomplished.

The fact that she’s managed to maintain some degree of privacy while still sharing her message, in an industry in which privacy is often one of the first casualties, is impressive. But what is far more inspiring is that despite her personal struggles with health, Lena’s message is one of joy, color, and light. Her posts are filled with brightly colored ensembles and accessories, as bold colors are instrumental in her wellness therapy, lifting her mood and making her happy.

There’s something interesting about her images, however, that you wouldn’t know just by looking at them. Even though Lena is usually standing or walking in very high heels and a beautifully put-together outfit, posed in a stunning locale, that’s only the case while the picture is being taken. Before and after, she’s usually in a wheelchair due to the illness she lives with.

It’s only recently that Lena decided to open up about her illness with her followers, adding a personal health and wellness element to her fashion content. I spoke with Lena about what privacy looks like as an influencer, and where she sees the fashion influencer world heading.

Shama Hyder: Maintaining one’s privacy as an influencer seems like an impossible feat. How have you accomplished this?

Lena: I’m not sure if I fully have! I am still being recognized if I am out and about, even in a wheelchair. But not showing my face has definitely helped bring a kind of secrecy to who I am. So many people wonder if I am a celebrity or a public figure and neither of these is true. I’m just a regular girl trying to make it through each day in one piece.

As my account has grown, I am not sure how long I can keep my face private. But I never thought my face mattered. I focused on showing beauty in this world, whether it was in flowers in my picture, or the composition, or my outfit.

Hyder: You’ve got a strong message around the power of color and overcoming obstacles to achieve your dreams. Why do you think Instagram is a good way to get this message out to the world?

Lena: I think Instagram is an amazing tool to connect with other like-minded people all over the world. I know there are a lot of articles out there on how social media negatively affects others. However, In my experience it has only been positive. We all want to connect with each other on some level and Instagram provides that.

Hyder: What made you decide to open up about your chronic illness, and how do you plan to balance privacy and transparency going forward??

Lena: I have always wanted to raise awareness about invisible illnesses, but every time I planned to talk about it, I would have a relapse or something else would happen. I wanted to start at the beginning of this year, but the pandemic happened and I shut down again.

In the end, there is never the right time to do anything. So I decided to go ahead even in the middle of all craziness in the world.

Moving forward, I will just try to do my best. But I am definitely at a point in my life where I’m ready to share more about living with a chronic illness.

Hyder: How would you change the fashion influencer world, if you could?

Lena: I’d hope to bring more kindness and understanding about what people could be going through behind the pictures. I want to let people know that we all have issues we are dealing with, and they shouldn’t stop us from dreaming, and striving toward actualizing those dreams.

To add to Lena’s advice, here are three best practices for balancing your privacy as an influencer:

Stay flexible. You don’t need hard or fast rules as to how much you share over time. As Lena says, you can decide which boundaries you want to keep and which you want to change as you go. Remember your content doesn’t always have to be about you. Audiences appreciate great content, not just content about you and your life. Lena posts photos of natural beauty, travel spots, and more in addition to images of herself. Use your platform to help educate and lift up others. Audiences want to see content that’s valuable to them and to others. They appreciate influencers who use their platform to speak to issues that are important to them, support people who need it, and educate people about life experiences—like chronic illness—that many may not know about. And the great thing is that you can do all of this without sacrificing more of your privacy than you’re comfortable with.

There’s no reason that you can’t maintain your privacy while still growing your following as an influencer. By following these guidelines, you’ll land on the right balance—and what’s more, you’ll be able to adjust as time goes on.

