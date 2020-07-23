How to Be Ready for What’s Next

Marketing Podcast with Chuck Swoboda

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Chuck Swoboda, author, speaker, podcast host, and the Innovator-in-Residence at Marquette University.

He served as Chairman and CEO of Cree for 16 years where his team successfully led the LED lighting revolution not just by creating new products, but by focusing on solving old problems in completely new ways. He has seen what it takes to make the impossible, possible. Under his leadership, the company grew from just over $6 million in annual revenue in 1993 to over $1.6 billion as they transformed Cree from a start-up into a global market leader with 6,500 employees worldwide. Cree was recognized as MIT Technology Review’s 50 Smartest Companies for 2014 and as one of Fast Companies World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2015.

Chuck is the author of The Innovator’s Spirt, hosts the Innovators on Tap podcast, and has been a speaker on leading innovation for both corporate clients as well as a number of universities including; Harvard Business School, Marquette University, University of Pennsylvania, Duke University, University of North Carolina, and North Carolina State University.

Questions I ask Chuck Swoboda:

What do you mean by innovation should solve a problem?

Which route should you take innovation or invention?

How do you convince people innovation is a good thing when it means change and they resist naturally?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

How products that solve problems are marketing and sales success stories

The opportunity and challenge innovation creates

Why it’s so hard for people to change

What types of challenges are going to come from current innovation

More about Chuck Swoboda:

