How to Build a Business as an Introvert

written by Duct June 22, 2020
How to Build a Business as an Introvert

Marketing Podcast with Kim Beasley

introvert in businessIn this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Kim Beasley. Early in life, Kim believed that making a difference in the lives of others was very important. Even when she experienced hardships in her life, she determined that these hardships wouldn’t stop her from achieving her dreams of creating a business.

After completing a bachelor’s in organizational development and an MBA in eBusiness, she decided to turn her knowledge into a business. The focus of her business has been to develop working solutions regarding social media management and WordPress website development.

In 2013 & 2014, Kim was a Social Media Correspondent and participated in Regional Emmy Award winning videos that were created by newscaster Michelle Li. One of the Top 25 Small Business Experts To Follow on Twitter in 2013. Selected to serve as one of the Google+ Top Contributors since of 2013.

Kim’s book The Creative Introverted Entrepreneur: A Roadmap For Building The Business Of Your Dreams is now in its second edition.

Questions I ask Kim Beasley:

  • Would you say there are lessons in your book for people who wouldn’t ever consider themselves an introvert?
  • You are a black woman in a male dominant industry, have those elements presented any unique challenges or held you back in any way?
  • What are you reading right now or a few books you think are important for entrepreneurs or for anything?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

More about Kim Beasley:

