How To Create A Culture Of Appreciation In Your Team

By Thomas Griffin, co-founder and president of OptinMonster. Entrepreneur, investor and software expert. Helping you be a better leader in your organization.

If you’re an entrepreneur, it’s important to understand that your employees are your most valuable assets. Sure, you’re the one who built the company structure and marketing strategies but your employees help you market products, make sales and interact with customers. Without them, it’s not possible to move your company forward for growth and success.

It’s your duty to make your employees feel valued, and monetary rewards are not the only way to display your appreciation. In fact, sometimes a pat on the back feels better than the extra dollars that you add to their paycheck.

It’s important to always recognize the accomplishments and hard work of the people in your organization. This will help create a positive environment and encourage your employees to continue working hard for the best results. A great way to do that is to introduce a culture of appreciation in your company.

Appreciation culture is an effective way to develop emotional connections between your employees and your company, which in return can motivate them to stay loyal and dedicated to the company culture.

Here are a few good ways to encourage a culture of appreciation in your team and the entire organization as a whole.

Send Cheers-For-Peers

While it’s important for employees to be appreciated by their supervisors, sometimes little words of gratitude from coworkers can also instantly boost employee productivity. That’s why many companies let their employees show appreciation and gratitude to their coworkers by sending ‘cheers-for-peers.’

If you use tools like Slack in your organization, you’ll likely already know about cheers-for-peers. It’s an appreciation program from TINYPulse in which you publicly say “Cheers!” to your teammates in a creative way. You can do that to display your gratitude toward a coworker who helped you solve a problem, celebrate your teammate’s accomplishments upon completion of a task or simply let a colleague know that they inspire you.

This program is a great way of facilitating mutual appreciation within the organization. And because it is done publicly, it also lets everyone in the company know the value and impact of the work done by that specific person.

Give Shoutouts On Social Media

Social media is a great platform to recognize your employees for their hard work. A good way to do that is to showcase your team on your official page and let people know what aspect of the company each team member is responsible for. This will put a face to every employee name and will help them feel more connected to the company.

However, doing this may not be possible for organizations with a larger number of employees. In that case, you can simply post a picture of the employee of the month with a few words of appreciation. This small gesture can make them feel special and motivate them to continue working hard toward achieving the company’s goals.

Offer Personalized Rewards

Bonuses and gift vouchers are common ways of rewarding employees in many companies. For example, you can give them a restaurant voucher where they can dine with their loved ones for free, or create a giant wall clock for employee of the month award, etc. Although these gifts can act as a satisfying pat-on-the-back, personalizing them for your employees can excite them even more.

A custom-made gift designed specifically for them can be a great way to make them feel valued and unique. These gifts don’t even have to be very expensive. A personalized coffee mug, a photo frame or a nice pen with their name inscribed on it are all thoughtful but relatively inexpensive gifts.

Celebrate Successes

Just like you celebrate little achievements in your personal life, celebrating the accomplishments of your employees at work is important too.

Regularly celebrating big and small achievements in the workspace can breathe life into your organization. This helps create a sense of motivation while also reinforcing positive behavior and outcomes from your employees.

You don’t have to throw a big party every time to celebrate a success. Instead, you can praise team members verbally or through an email and let them know that you appreciate their work. Spend time brainstorming other creative ways to make them feel valued.

By creating a positive company culture where employees are recognized for their hard work, you can improve your team’s morale and motivate them to stick with the company through good and bad times. So, don’t wait for a special day to show employee appreciation; instead, act on it right when it’s needed.

