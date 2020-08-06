2020 has been a stressful year for a lot of entrepreneurs, and long-term, sustainable revenue is on everyone’s mind. The recent downturn in the economy may have exposed big holes in your revenue strategy and caused you to take a hard look on how your business may not be as sustainable as you once thought.

Ali Katz, founder of Eyes Wide Open Life, Family Wealth Planning Institute, and New Law Business Model has five tips for you to create long-term, sustainable revenue for your business.

How To Create Long-Term, Sustainable Revenue | Stephanie Burns

Ali Katz

1. Stop Focusing On Passive Revenue

“Focusing your attention on creating passive revenue in business is a distraction and could be hurting your long-term goals. Consider that, instead of pursuing a goal of turning your business into a source of passive revenue for yourself so you don’t have to work, you can use the resources you have—your time, energy, attention and money (your TEAM resources)—to pursue a goal of creating a sustainable income model that supports the work you want to do, the people you will do it with, and the way in which you want to work for the long-term instead,” advises Katz.

If you are dreaming about passive revenue, it might be a sign that it’s time for you to shift your role in your business.

MORE FROM FORBESHow One Entrepreneur Tripled Her Monthly Income Amidst The COVID-19 Crisis

Recommended For You

2. Get Into The Right Role In Your Business

When you first start a business, you are operating in every role. Then, you start hiring people to replace you in various roles, and—instead of freeing you up—you may find yourself getting even more bogged down and even feeling burdened by all the people required to run the business and the financial needs to pay everyone.

“This is the sign that it’s time to leap into a new role in your business: business leader and visionary. That means it’s time to bring on other leaders to hold ownership of the outcomes required to keep your business thriving and growing in the areas of marketing, sales and fulfillment,” says Katz.

“As a business leader and visionary, you need to learn to lead people and manage your financials at another level, to shore up any of the leaks in your legal, insurance, financial and tax (LIFT) systems, and to hire the people you can to be part of your leadership team so you can work with them so they are empowered to be the best leaders they can be.”

3. Let Go Of Control, But Hold On To The Metrics

“Letting go of control can be one of the most difficult parts of growing long-term sustainable revenue in a business because, to get where you are now, you had to become good at all the parts of your business, and you may believe no one will ever do ‘it’ as well as you,” notes Katz. “With the right metrics in place, you may find that was a false belief all along, and the people you hire can and will do ‘it’ even better than you can.

“When you are tracking the right metrics in your business—for marketing, sales, and fulfillment (at the base level)—you can safely let go of control at the micro-level so you can keep focusing on the macro-level, and let the metrics tell you when (or if) you need to step back in.”

4. Get Clear On “Enough” For You And Invest The Rest

Before you invest in the team, systems, and support to get you into your right role, make sure you are super clear on what “enough” money is for you. Your business needs to be at the place of being able to pay you enough consistently so that as you bring on new hires, systems and technology, you are not coming from “not enough” and injecting your scarcity or fear of not having enough into the system. If you hire and build from a place of “not enough” for you, you will create stress and fear that can be very difficult for you and your team members.

“In my own business, as we grew from $1.5M a year in revenue up to $5M a year in revenue, I did not increase my pay or take out more profits. Instead, I made sure I was earning what I needed at the $1.5M of revenue, and invested all of the additional revenue and funding I was able to create into hiring the best team I could, paying them well, and learning to pay close attention to the metrics that would allow me to know whether we were on track,” says Katz. “Obviously, that all took investment. However, that investment allowed us to make the Inc. 5000 three years in a row—as we grew rapidly and our growth kept happening year after year—while allowing me to slowly but surely decrease the time, energy and attention required of me in the business.”

5. Share The Wealth

“Indulging the fantasy of passive revenue through your business very well could be causing you to make decisions that lead to the exact opposite of what you want. Instead, consider the decisions you would make when you step into your leadership and make your decisions from the place of building a real business that creates—and sustains—great work, great pay, and a healthy work environment for everyone on the team, including you.

“As a business leader, when you shift from pursuing passive revenue to creating more for everyone—and sharing the wealth—you don’t need passive revenue because you are earning what you need and doing work you love with people you love to do it with. And isn’t that what you really want?” asks Katz.

MORE FROM FORBESHow To Use Chatbots To Grow Your Business Source