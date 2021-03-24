How To “Do” PR: The Beginner’s Guide

How to “do” PR that leads to ROI

You’ve got an idea of how to start, now, for a slightly more complicated question.

How much money should you be dedicating to your PR efforts?

Broadly speaking, Return on Investment (ROI) in PR can be split in two categories:

Monetary gains: Think sales revenue increases that are directly attributable to a PR strategy. This could be a piece of sponsored content that persuades leads to sign up for a sales call.

Earned media gains: This could be an interview with a highly regarded publication, promoting your business and reinforcing your industry credibility. Earned media gains indirectly contribute to monetary gains like sales revenue increases.

Okay, so now what? We’re guessing you’re looking for some actual numbers.

You should view PR as an investment and base how much to spend on it by what you’re getting in return.

For example: You could base your PR ROI from the amount of inbound links and conversations brought to your site as a result of any PR.

For more ideas of PR metrics to track, check out Stephen Waddington’s blog on how to measure PR.

Andrew Bruce Smith, Founder of Escherman, suggests using a framework by Avinash Kaushik to help shape your decisions on what to report on, and how often to report, when it comes to PR ROI.

