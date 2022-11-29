How to dress your home office walls

Do you ever walk into your home office and feel like something is missing, but you can’t quite put your finger on it? Chances are, the room is missing a personal touch. One of the best ways to personalize a space is to dress up the walls. Here are some tips for dressing up your walls and giving your home that extra je ne sais quoi.

Think Colour Scheme First

Before you start dressing your walls, it’s important to think about the overall color scheme of your office. Choose a few shades that work well together and keep these in mind when selecting frames, artwork, and other decorations. That being said, don’t be afraid to mix things up a bit by adding in an unexpected color or texture — just make sure it still works with your overall color scheme, and don’t overdo it.

Display Frames and Wall Art Strategically

When displaying frames and wall art, less is more. First, choose a color scheme — black and white, all metallics, or all-natural wood tones, for example. Or even your brand’s colours! Once you have your color scheme, select 3-5 pieces that you really love and that complement each other well. Arrange the pieces on the floor until you find a layout that you like before hanging them up. Hanging pictures from the ceiling instead of drilling into the wall is a great way to avoid damaging your walls, and will allow you to re-arrange your wall art without much effort.

Try Wallpaper

Wallpaper can really transform a room and make it feel more inviting. Gone are the days of old-fashioned wallpaper! Nowadays, you can find wallpaper in all kinds of styles, from vintage prints to modern geometric designs. You can even get custom wallpaper made with your own designs. Whether you choose to do a feature wall in a bedroom or wallpaper an entire room, you’ll be sure to make an impact.

Add Shelving

If you have bare walls, consider adding shelving. This is a great way to display collectables, business books, office stationery or even just pretty objects that you’ve collected over time. You can find shelving units at just about any home goods store, or you can get creative and repurpose an old ladder or dresser into shelving. If you go the latter route, make sure whatever furniture you’re using is securely fastened to the wall so it doesn’t topple over.

Paint an Accent Wall

If you’re feeling adventurous, why not go for a bold accent wall? Choose a color that’s the opposite of the rest of your walls—for example, if your room is painted white, try a deep navy blue or emerald green. You can also paint patterns on an accent wall to give it a unique touch. Remember that you don’t want to overwhelm the room with too many colors, so stick to one or two.

Add Mirrors

Mirrors are a great way to open up a home office and make it feel larger. Hang mirrors above dressers, sideboards, or other pieces of furniture or in an entryway for maximum impact. You can also use multiple small mirrors in a pattern on one wall for an eye-catching effect. They will reflect light and brighten up the room, while also adding a modern appeal. These expert rules and tricks for decorating with mirrors are must-knows to make the most of mirrors, so be sure to check them out!

Hang Baskets and Hooks

If you have an awkward corner or space that needs some love, hanging baskets and hooks are a great way to make it functional. Hang up some baskets to hold things like keys and mail, or use hooks to hang up coats, hats, and bags. This will both make the room look more pulled together and give you somewhere to store all of your things.

Create a Message Board

For a fun and functional way to dress up your walls and keep schedules and notes, create a message board. You can use corkboard, magnetic boards, or even just pegboard with hooks. Fill the board with items that are meaningful to you like photos, favorite quotes, notes from colleagues or clients — anything that will help make your home office feel extra special.

Add Plants

Adding plants to your walls is an easy way to make them look more alive. You can hang planters on the wall or get creative and plant succulents in old frames, teacups, or even bookshelves! There are lots of hanging plants that are easy to care for and are ready to just be hung up. Whatever you choose, it’s sure to bring some life into your home office.

There are endless possibilities when it comes to dressing up the walls in your home office. The key is to start with a blank canvas, decide on a color scheme (and style you’re trying to achieve), and find pieces that you really love and that complement each other well. With these simple tips, your walls are sure to be the talk of the town (or your colleagues!)