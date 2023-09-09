How To Quickly Educate Your Audience About Your Brand

Some companies are lucky that their products are easy to explain. However, many others are not so fortunate, and that presents a significant obstacle. If your audience doesn’t know why you sell what you sell, it can make it significantly harder to make sales.

If you’re having trouble with this issue, then this post may help. We take a look at all the ways you can quickly educate your audience about what you do to reduce confusion and make clear the value you offer.

Create A Series Of Explainer Videos

One of the most powerful tools to communicate what you do to your audience is to create explainer videos. These describe precisely what you do and how you go about doing it.

Think of the cloud computing company that offers a new type of software. Instead of simply hoping customers will understand the accompanying text description, it invariably produces a video showing them precisely how the tool works.

The same goes for IT management firms or security companies. Many of these have complex processes that require video explanation to explain well.

Leverage Social Media

The next step is to leverage social media and use that as an educational platform for what you do. Teaching customers through product demonstrations and behind-the-scenes glimpses can help enormously when it comes to understanding.

If social media isn’t working, you can also try webinars and live-stream, as many investment houses do. These firms go public all the time with their strategies and how they are using them to earn their customers higher returns on their portfolios.

Pamphlets And Leaflets

You might also consider going to a professional print company and getting them to produce pamphlets or leaflets you can distribute to local customers. Physical literature is popular and people are much more likely to read it compared to, say, email marketing.

Plus, it helps you make a real connection to local people. Putting something through your audience’s letterbox is more intimate than sharing information via online-only channels.

Work With Influencers

If you’re still having trouble getting your message across, you might want to work with online influencers. Many skilled creators can take complex topics and explain them in simple language that anyone can understand. Some individuals may be better at explaining concepts than entire marketing departments.

Craft An Elevator Pitch

Another thing you could try is crafting an elevator pitch that explains the product in a few simple words or with metaphors that make sense to your audience. This level of explanation – short and sweet – can help the benefits of your products better sit in your customers’ minds.

Write An Email Newsletter Series

Finally, you can try educating your audience over a long period via email newsletters. These give you the space you need to flesh out your ideas and how your products and services tie into the lives of the people who buy them. Email newsletters are an excellent way to build a connection with your audience and basically free to send en masse.