How to Embrace a Competitors Mindset to Grow Your Business

Marketing Podcast with Jake Thompson

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Jake Thompson Chief Encouragement Officer at Compete Every Day.

Through Jake’s experience as an athlete, entrepreneur, and speaker, he has learned how we can be move closer to the career, health, and life we desire by changing just a few of our choices each day. He believes it’s the small shifts in our focus & daily actions that allow us to build a winning mindsest – and a winning life.

Jake is passionate about helping driven people – from employees to CEO’s, college athletes to high school students – cultivate their winning mindset to build their grit, embrace accountability, and pursue greatness in every endeavor.

Questions I ask Jake Thompson:

Is there a potential that people will misinterpret the message?

How much has your message turned to the mental game of the competition at every level?

Have you done any work with schools?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

Why Compete Every Day: The Not-So-Secret Secret to Winning at Work and Life

How to success through influencers

How entrepreneurship is a roller coaster ride and the benefit of reframing/ refocusing day by day

More about Jake Thompson:

To learn more about Compete Every Day

Connect with Jake on social channels, all handles are @competeeveryday

Like this show? Click on over and give us a review on iTunes, please!

This episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast is brought to you by .site.

Have you ever tried looking for a domain name? Chances are that the first few options you tried were not available. You are not alone!

Now you have the power to change this. You can get the exact domain name that you want on new domain extensions such as .site. It is short, it is simple-to-understand and it literally means “website” so it’s perfect for any website that you might be building.

In fact, I got myself www.selfreliance.site where I talk about my book ‘The Self Reliant Entrepreneur’ and share content to help people become self-reliant in their entrepreneurial journey.

You too can get your very own .site domain for as low as $1.99. Visit www.get.site. Search for your unique .site domain and use code ‘selfreliance’ to get 50% off on your domain purchase.

Free eBook

7 Steps to Scale Your Consulting Practice Without Adding Overhead “This training from Duct Tape Marketing has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be happier” ~ Brooke Patterson, VanderMedia

Source