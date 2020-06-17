How to Embrace a More Diverse Approach to Marketing

Marketing Podcast with Sergio Alcocer

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Sergio Alcocer, one of the most progressive multicultural marketers in the USA. In 1999 he helped found LatinWorks, an agency that has consistently bent the rules of the Hispanic market by creating thought-provoking campaigns for some of the major advertisers in the space.

During his time as President and CCO LatinWorks was recognized as the Multicultural Agency of the Year in 2013, 2012, & 2010 by AdAge, and in 2012 and 2010 by Adweek. The shop has been on AdAge’s ranking of the top ten agencies in the USA in 2014 and 2011 and was honored as Small Agency of the Year in 2012.

In 2017 Sergio Alcocer founded Rest of the World agency, a team of highly experienced advertising professionals in the field of research, strategy, and creativity who share the same passion. Their commitment to creating an agency that gives a voice to people who are rarely heard.

Questions I ask Sergio Alcocer:

How does a company embrace a much more diverse approach to marketing and building an organization?

What role does this idea of multicultural marketing or inclusion play for that hyperlocal business?

In your view, what role does a majority company have in trying to affect change or need to shoulder?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

The difference between diversity and inclusion in business

How marketing and society moving on different paths

Why having a viewpoint as a business for things happening in society is important

More about Sergio Alcocer:

