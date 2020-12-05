How To Encourage Customer Loyalty During COVID-19

getty

Many customers have changed their shopping habits due to the pandemic. Their go-to athletic retailer may be experiencing a stockout or they might avoid their favorite brick-and-mortar beauty store because of safety concerns. The increase in eCommerce options means they can easily shop somewhere else to find what they need.

In fact, McKinsey found that 78% of U.S. consumers have switched stores, brands, or the way they shop due to the pandemic. This switching behavior, as McKinsey explains it, has been a shock to brand loyalty. Businesses that focus on building loyalty during the coming months, however, will be able to both keep current customers from switching and turn one-time shoppers into regular customers.

Loyalty begins when customers feel connected to your business, to the point that buying your products becomes part of their routine. Loyal customers help your business by repeatedly visiting your store, and they spend more, too. Fundera reported that 43% of customers spend more money on brands to which they are loyal.

Your customers are loyal to your business for many different reasons: the quality of your products, your prices, customer service, nostalgia, and personalized services. Businesses with an eCommerce component can build loyalty even without the in-person interactions and conversations that often happen at brick-and-mortar stores.

Instead of creating a single loyalty-building program, such as a rewards program, work to build loyalty with every decision and customer interaction. While a loyalty rewards program should be part of your strategy, it should not be your only effort.

Here are five ways to improve customer loyalty:

Provide great customer service

For your loyalty efforts to pay off, you have to start with great customer service. Hubspot found that 93% of customers are more likely to be repeat customers at companies that provide them with excellent customer service. By delivering on your promises, such as responding to customers, quickly resolving issues in a way that favors the customer when possible, and keeping customers in the loop with changes to availability and shipping times, you can delight customers in ways that keep them coming back.

Work with your employees to make sure they’re delivering great service with every interaction over the phone and in email.

Give each customer personalized service

While great customer service is the foundation, customers also want personalized service, which means a shopping experience tailored to their specific needs and preferences. McKinsey reported that grocery companies and other retailers that have personal interactions with all or most of their customers report a 1–2% lift in total sales.

To provide this level of service, you need to fully understand your customers’ wants and needs on an individual level.

By using a customer management system, such as Square Customer Directory, you have the information you need about each customer, including important sales details, spending habits, contact information, and personal details that have been shared with your staff. With a system that automatically adds in the information from the point of sale, you can create a complete customer directory instead of a piecemeal one built through manual processes.

If a customer mentions during a phone call that they are buying new jackets from your clothing store for their upcoming family ski trip, you can enter that information into their customer profile. You can then use that information to put a personal note in their package wishing them a great trip and ask about their vacation the next time they call or email your company.

While at first it may seem that providing personalized service is more challenging with an eCommerce store, you can actually more easily track and target customers online. Because you don’t have the opportunity to chat over the checkout counter, you must intentionally seek out ways to engage and provide personalized service. By anticipating customer needs, you can then simplify purchasing decisions for your customers, which provides a personalized experience.

Here are a few ways you can engage customers:

Use profiling tools, such as surveys and quizzes, to learn more about customer needs.

Provide personalized product recommendations on your eCommerce site.

Create a newsletter to keep customers up to date on happenings.

Respond personally to social media comments on your page.

Ask questions during phone calls about how they like certain products and services.

Share behind-the-scenes details about your company and employees to build a bond.

Send cards for events, such as weddings, birthdays, and new babies.

Follow up with a marketing email about related products and services.

Create a community

Consumers, especially with today’s social-distancing requirements, often struggle to connect with other people with similar interests as themselves. Businesses can create loyal customers by building a community that helps their customers fulfill their need for connections. While this is more challenging during the pandemic, the payoffs are even greater right now for companies that successfully build a community in terms of loyal eCommerce customers.

Instead of focusing on a community based on your company or products, focus on the common interest or challenges that your customers face. A children’s clothing store may start a Facebook group for local parents to discuss challenges, share tips, and set up meetups after the pandemic. Virtual events also help create a sense of community, especially if opportunities for socialization are built into the event. A virtual science-fiction book club hosted by an online specialty bookstore can help sci-fi fans find their tribe and even make lasting friendships.

Launch a loyalty program

By creating a customer rewards program, you can increase both loyalty and sales. According to Fundera, loyalty program members spend 12–18% more per year than customers who are non-members.

To get positive results from your loyalty program, you must design one that works for your customers and your staff. Loyalty programs that are connected to your POS system make it easy for customers to both sign up and redeem rewards, and are easier for you to manage.

Design the program so customers earn a reward within the first 30 days, so they stay interested and enthusiastic about the program. Provide meaningful rewards instead of a small discount. Look to offer rewards that are at least 50% of the average ticket value and 10% of what they spent to earn the rewards.

Collect customer feedback

Customers want to share their opinions and have opportunities to provide feedback. When you ask your customers to share their experiences, as well as their ideas for improvement, you show them that you want to hear their thoughts, and that connection contributes to loyalty. Use a feedback system connected to your POS that allows you to ask for feedback during the checkout process.

Look for a tool that allows you to quickly see customers’ spending history to help you make the best decision about how to resolve issues, such as giving a free product to a loyal customer who is currently dissatisfied.

Collecting customer feedback is only the first step. You must actively take the feedback you receive and make changes. When possible, personally reach out to each customer who has expressed concern so you can get more information from them and resolve the issue as much as possible. Look for patterns in feedback to help train specific employees or change customer-facing processes.

