How To Ensure That Economic Uncertainty Inspires Positive, Lasting Change In Your Business

STEVE WASTERVAL

Even as many parts of the country start to loosen stay at home orders and other pandemic-related restrictions, we’re all still trying to get used to the “new normal” brought about by the pandemic and the economic recession that is sure to follow. I know a lot of Netflix accounts are on overdrive, but that’s not all there is to do in uncertain times like these.

No matter what niche you work in, you’ve undoubtedly experienced at least some level of disruption from the pandemic and lock-down. Hopefully, you’ve been able to make changes that have helped you ride out the storm.

The thing is, surviving during economic uncertainty isn’t enough. This isn’t the last threat your business will face. Sure, future problems might not be as disruptive to society as a whole, but they can still completely derail your entrepreneurial dreams if you aren’t careful.

By using our current times to inspire positive, lasting change for your business, you’ll be better prepared to handle anything else that might come your way.

Recognize Which Temporary Changes To Your Business Should Become Permanent

For most of us, “business as usual” simply hasn’t been possible.

We’ve been left with two basic choices: close up shop entirely (never a good idea), or introduce temporary changes to the way we conduct our business.

One great example I’ve seen is personal trainers who have begun offering webinar trainings since they haven’t been able to hold in-person sessions. While many have been offering these sessions for free, this is also a great way to “productize” this service by putting it into more of a one size fits all package that can be sold over and over again.

Consultants that once performed in-office meetings with their business clients have now switched over to using Zoom and other video platforms to handle these same tasks. Many are finding this is helping them save time and money as they cut out business travel.

When things get back to normal, you need to ask yourself if any of these changes should become permanent. Online webinars could provide a new revenue source as a productized offering.

Digital meetings could be more convenient for your clients, and even give you time to work with more clients than you did previously.

Carefully evaluate the pros and cons of changes you’ve made during this time. Look at things like potential costs and profits, as well as how it will affect your overall availability.

Identify Practices You Should Abandon Or Adopt

The pandemic lock-down and recent economic uncertainty has been a big equalizer in many ways because it has forced solopreneurs and big businesses alike to confront the truth that many of the things they had been doing simply weren’t working.

A lot of freelancers and solopreneurs fall into a trap of letting “corporate” ways of thinking seep into their efforts. The disruptions caused by the pandemic should be a time to step back and reevaluate everything you do. You’re not a big corporation — so don’t think you need to act like one!

Data is a helpful tool for figuring out which practices you should abandon or adopt. I recently spoke about this via email with Galla Pupel, a business intelligence solutions expert specializing in supply chain procurement and the founder of Pure.metrics .

“Real-time data helps you track your customers, sales and any other metric that affects your business results. When you look at current and past data, you can identify sales trends, as well as potential weaknesses in the way you run your business. From website upgrades to sales funnel issues, data holds the answers. It lets you act with confidence as you plan for the future.”

Once your data has helped your recognize something that needs to change, don’t wait around. The tortoise and the hare fable doesn’t apply here. The sooner you act to improve your business model, the better.

Find Ways To Become More Adaptable And Agile

Many freelancers and solopreneurs were actually better equipped to adjust to the pandemic restrictions and economic uncertainty than big corporations. When you’re not worried about managing big teams of employees, you generally have fewer adjustments that need to be made during times of crisis.

Regardless of how severely the pandemic has impacted you, it offers a chance to consider what happens any time you can’t do business as normal. The more flexible your business is, the easier it is to respond to disruptions.

This is the perfect time to train yourself to become more adaptable. Be willing to take risks and learn new things or experiment with new tech tools. Don’t be content with the status quo — just because your current setup has worked for the past five years, doesn’t mean it will work for the next five.

Anne Converse Willkomm of Drexel University recommends , “You need to embrace learning. Read up about new technologies in your industry sector, go to seminars on how to cut costs while maintaining efficiency and quality, learn about process improvement, connect with colleagues who have this kind of vision and learn from them, read what they read…actively take steps to train yourself to become more adaptable and document your progress.”

While you may be facing unique challenges, you’re also getting unique opportunities. By turning our current crisis into a net positive for your business, you’ll come out of this stronger than ever.

