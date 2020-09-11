How To Find A Trending Product If You’re New To Selling On An E-Commerce Marketplace

Founder of Ridz Media, an e-commerce marketing agency providing one-of-a-kind turnkey e-commerce agency and marketing services.

As business owners, we can get stuck in our own ways. We might not want to accept change because we’re comfortable with where we are in our business or simply scared of what the future holds for us. But as an entrepreneur who specializes in marketing, I learned quickly the importance of accepting failure early and recognizing the changes that are going on in the market.

From my perspective, it’s essential to embrace trends that can help solve customers’ problems with virality and avoid developing tunnel vision on just one brand or product when you’re just getting started on an e-commerce marketplace like Shopify.

This is because when selling online, offering products that are in high demand can help broaden your reach and your ability to move on quickly when something isn’t working in your favor. The ability to switch focus to something new allows you to set yourself in motion for success. As you grow toward that success, you can then come back to focus on your original idea.

Here are three tips to help you get started:

Study your competition.

What products do you see in your own news and social feeds? In my experience, this is one helpful way to see what’s selling well right now. Keep in mind, you are also being targeted by other marketers based on the trends you follow. So, when you scroll through your news feeds, take a look at the products being advertised to you.

Research trends.

Searching for trends is a great way to see what people are selling — and what people are buying. Research which topics or categories are trending, as well as the products you think might be doing well. Some tools, such as Google Trends, can help you with this. Another way to find product trends is by studying marketplaces such as Amazon or AliExpress and looking at new and popular products.

Also, take into consideration the time of year and what’s going on in the world. For instance, in the spring and summer, more consumers might be taking on outdoor hobbies like gardening. So, selling products that are related to gardening or home improvement could be a good niche in which you can begin.

Drive traffic and sales to your product.

Getting quality traffic at the lowest cost is key when you’re just getting started selling on an e-commerce marketplace. To begin, I suggest using Facebook ads. This is an easy approach that can help you gain attention and reach a wider audience. I’ve seen some people forget, however, to drive traffic directly to your product or product funnel by creating engaging content for your ads and headlines. In my experience, creating engaging content will help you begin to get sales with a higher conversion rate than sending customers directly to your home page.

One type of engaging content is video. If you opt for creating video ads, make sure your advertisement is attention-grabbing and has a headline and a clickable thumbnail. If you choose to use an image for your ad, rather than a video, ensure the photo is related to the audience you’re targeting. This will help draw potential customers in and motivate them to click and view your product. Finally, encourage your audience to share the content or tag a friend to help build quality engagement for your ads.

Putting It All Together

Your ability to conduct good product research on viral trends is important, as I believe doing so can help set you up for success if you’re just getting started selling online. Once you find that high-demand product and market it effectively, you’ll be able to scale it. And once you perfect that one product trend or niche, you can repeat the process and build up your experience and success.

