How To Gain Efficiency By Blowing Up Silos

Vikram Takru knows silos. Takru, who is CEO of KloudGin, spends his time finding ways to eliminate silos in a series of industries that depend on field service to accomplish their mission. The reason he’s fighting silos is because the whole practice of field work has become so changed by technology that the old ways of doing things prevent work rather than help it.

The issues involving field work, which includes field service in a number of industries, are a good example. Until recently, field service primarily involved scheduling workers who did their jobs remotely. As a result the technologies that support field service were scheduling programs intended to make sure that the right technician with the right skills was sent to a job site.

The scheduling requirement is still there. But now there’s a new layer of complexity, which is the equipment that’s necessary for field service technicians to accomplish their work. Where once these workers used fairly generic tools, today they’re using highly sophisticated items of technology required to test, set up and configure the equally sophisticated devices they’re working with.

That brings us into the world of asset management. In field service there are actually two different classes of assets that need to be managed. The equipment that belongs to the company, and the repair parts or end-user equipment that will remain with the customer when the technician leaves. Both have to be accounted for, but because one type of asset remains in the care of the technician while the other remains at the customer site, they’re managed differently.

The Silos

You can already see the typical silos. One is the scheduling function, and the other is asset management. For field service to be done properly both need to work together. But in many organizations they are unrelated functions. The field service staff may show up to a job, but the repair parts or the test equipment may not. This wastes time and costs money.

This has become a bigger problem as the assets have become more sophisticated. While a service organization can buy a lot of hammers, for example, they might not be able to buy as many optical time-domain reflectometers. This means that you need to schedule the asset (the OTDR in this case) as well as the personnel. But most scheduling software won’t do that.

Scheduling in the Field

“When you cannot schedule everything together, you’re not efficient,” said Takru, pointing out that lower efficiency raises costs. “You have to keep raising prices,” he said.

The idea is to handle both types of management in a single cloud application, so that scheduling and asset management share a single data source, and can interact with each other. As the field work becomes more complex, the need for this elimination of silos becomes more necessary.

“These are people doing hard complex work, they are blue collar workers, perhaps working in hazardous conditions. They don’t care about technology. It should just work,” Takru said.

And unfortunately, the complexity is growing. “5G and IoT compound the problem,” he said, pointing out that the number of complex assets that need to be managed and serviced is growing dramatically. And for many companies, those sensors on their IoT networks are assets that need to be serviced.

While KloudGin’s cloud services have found a way around the silos in many organizations, such as Hawaiian Telecom, that doesn’t mean silos have gone away. According to Takru, simply trying to get the word out about his company involves a different sort of silo problem. It turns out that the major analyst firms are also siloed, so there are analysts for field service and for asset management, but not for both.

