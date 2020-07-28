How to Get Started in Influencer Marketing

Marketing Podcast with Neal Schaffer

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Neal Schaffer, author of The Age of Influence: The Power of Influencers to Elevate Your Brand.

Neal Schaffer is a leader in helping educate executives and professionals on social media as well as in implementing successful social media strategies for businesses. CEO of the social media agency PDCA Social, social media educator at Rutgers University and the Irish Management Institute, social media keynote speaker who has spoken at hundreds of events on four continents, and author of three social media books, Neal is a true innovator and influencer in digital and social media marketing.

Questions I ask Neal Schaffer:

How do you define influence?

Is there influencer marketing outside of social media today?

Is podcasting interviews influencer marketing?

How do you find the right influencers for your business?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

The definition of nano influencer

How much more powerful leveraging influencers can be than posting digitally

How to leverage influencer interviews in marketing

How to create a program to kickstart an influencer marketing campaign

More about Neal Schaffer:

