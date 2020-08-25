How to Have a Better Work Week

Marketing Podcast with Robert Glazer

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Robert Glazer, the founder and CEO of global partner marketing agency, Acceleration Partners. He is also the co-founder and Chairman of BrandCycle. A serial entrepreneur, Robert has a passion for helping individuals and organizations build their capacity to elevate.

Robert was named to Glassdoor’s list of Top CEO of Small and Medium Companies in the US, ranking #2.

He shares his ideas and insights via Friday Forward, a popular weekly inspirational newsletter that reaches over 100,000 individuals and business leaders across 50+ countries. He is the host of the Elevate Podcast, where Bob sits down with leaders, thinkers and authors to discuss personal growth and helping others live their best lives. Robert is also the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and international bestselling author of four books: Elevate, Friday Forward, Performance Partnerships and How To Make Virtual Teams Work.

Questions I ask Robert Glazer:

You curated your book from a weekly newsletter, tell us about that.

How did you curate ideas into a book that you’ve already written?

What are the lessons you are trying to impart in this book?

What lessons did you learn while writing this book?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

How a section in a company newsletter turned into a book idea

How to use audience feedback to curate ideas or continue to work on them

The importance of positive habits

How success can come from people who stick with it, it being what it is you really want

