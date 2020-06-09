How to Have a Successful Consulting Practice During Uncertainty

Marketing Podcast with Michael Zipursky

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Michael Zipursky, the CEO of Consulting Success. He’s advised organizations like Financial Times, Dow Jones, RBC, Omron, Sumitomo and helped Panasonic launch new products into global markets, but more importantly, he’s helped over 370 consultants from around the world in over 50 industries add six and seven figures to their annual revenues. He is one of the world’s top authorities on growing a consulting business.

He is the author of 5 books including Profitable Relations: How to Dramatically Increase Your Profits By Giving Customers What They Really Want, the Consulting Success System: How to Become a Successful Consultant, and the Masters of Consulting Interviews. His latest book Act Now: How successful consultants thrive during chaos and uncertainty is on amazon, audible, and kindle.

Questions I ask Michael Zipursky:

What are you telling people now who want to start a business, because the environment of going out and networking has gotten a little tougher?

How do you not fall into the herd of people who are doing it? How do you stand out now?

Have you seen an upheaval in fees, have you seen a real downward pressure on fees?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

Where the opportunity of work is during these times

Tactics in the marketing world that have come out of this uncertainty that will stick

Key elements of building a platform for your business

