How To Keep Delivery Drivers Safe At Work

Delivery drivers are the backbone of many businesses. Without them doing their jobs professionally, businesses wouldn’t be able to thrive. They are on the road daily which makes them more susceptible to road traffic accidents and other incidents.

As a business owner, it’s vital that you offer as much safety and protection to your drivers as possible. This may mean adopting safety policies or investing in vehicle security. Take a look at some of the best ways to keep your drivers safe.

Safety Inspection

Every vehicle should be inspected for safety before every journey. This is especially important if the journey is a long one. Drivers should also be inspected before long journeys.

Unfortunately, there have been many instances where drivers have been intoxicated or too tired to drive safely. If you suspect that any of your drivers are unfit for driving and delivering goods, stop them immediately.

Professional Security

If the cargo being carried is valuable, your drivers may be at risk of burglary. It has become more common for criminals to target delivery trucks and steal the goods inside. This puts your business and your employees at risk.

Maple Fleet Services offers safety and security solutions to suit all businesses. Leaving your security in the hands of a professional company will ensure that you don’t have to deal with any instances of theft.

Monitor Weather Forecast

Weather is unpredictable and often unforgiving. If you want to protect your drivers to the best of your ability, you’ll need to keep an eye on the weather forecast. Although it’s not always reliable, it’s a good indication when it comes to hazardous weather conditions.

Driving in ice or snow can be dangerous and every precaution should be taken. If a storm is expected, you may want to weigh up whether your drivers should go out at all. Meeting business demands is important but the wellbeing of your employees should take precedence.

Defensive Driving Courses

If your drivers haven’t been through a defensive driving course, it can help to invest in this type of training for all of your drivers. Defensive driving aims to reduce the risk of accidents while on the road. It teaches drivers to anticipate possible accidents and spot any potential hazards.

When you’re trained to spot these hazards, you’re less likely to be involved in an accident. It can help by reminding drivers of the rules and regulations of the road and how to communicate well with other drivers while driving.

Strict No Device Rule

It can be tempting for delivery drivers to use their phones or other devices while driving. Making deliveries depends on communication and scheduling. However, this will put all drivers at risk.

Make it clear that drivers should only ever use their devices when the vehicle is stopped and parked. It can help to invest in hands-free calling equipment for all drivers so they don’t need to touch their phones when they need to communicate with someone.