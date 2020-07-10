How To Leverage The 1-9-90 Rule And Become A Leader On LinkedIn

Chris J “Mohawk” Reed – No.1 LinkedIn Expert – CEO & Founder of Black Marketing – 1,600 LinkedIn Recommendations, 4 Best Selling Books

There’s a general rule of thumb — the 1-9-90 rule — often cited regarding social media participation.

This concept posits that of all social media users, only 1% create and lead. It’s that 1% who are writing blogs, doing videos and posting original and curated content. Further, only 9% of participants share, like and comment on content. (We need these essential people for our content to go viral.) And a whopping 90% of participants do nothing. They do absolutely nothing. They only view, view, view.

To achieve optimal social selling, I believe you can leverage the 1-9-90 rule on your LinkedIn. What does this mean? It means that you become the 1% and post original content on LinkedIn. From there, you can expect to engage 9% of the people viewing your content and 90% of people to silently view and not actively respond. Below are my tips for doing this successfully:

The 1

Most importantly, you need to be leading and influencing by joining that 1% of social media users and posting original content. By joining this group, you move from follower to leader. You’re dictating what’s being said, what’s being read and what’s being engaged with. You’re provoking people and putting stuff out there, which, in effect, shows off you and your personal brand.

Your original content serves as a kind of marketing of yourself and your business; you are soft selling yourself through it even when you don’t mention yourself or your company. You will have a greater share of voice, which I’ve found can potentially lead to more sales when you make the effort to create original content and put yourself in the 1% of leaders. Unsurprisingly, the better your quality of content, the more beneficial it will be to you and your bottom line.

The 9

Your key followers fall into the 9% group — the group of active social media participants. It’s crucial to engage with them. That’s why I recommend liking, sharing and thanking every single person who comments on any of your original content, whether it be videos, long posts, shorts posts, curated content, etc. Also, interact with anyone who tags you.

This is the approach I take, and I’ve found it extremely beneficial. I thank people for tagging me, and I share, like and answer their questions because I know to optimize my social selling. You must always be engaging, engaging, engaging.

Remember: Engaging equates to building relationships, which, along with content, lies at the foundation of social selling.

The 90

Engaging with that 9% is key to your success. Because you don’t know the 90% who are anonymously viewing, you can’t directly engage with them. Leveraging the 1-9-90 is all about becoming a leader, or part of the 1% of social media creators.

Then, you need the 9% of active participants to help you engage the 90% of silent users. If you don’t have the 9%, you can’t engage the 90% because this group is viewing and noting all the engagement (or lack thereof) between you and your active responders.

So, from my perspective, social media — whether it’s LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or WeChat — is all about the 1% of creators engaging with the 9% of active commenters to disseminate information to the 90% of silent users. In doing so, you in the 1% get your social-selling wheel rolling to compel, entice, inspire and vouch for your credibility, influence, expertise and leadership, for everyone else who is engaging with or silently viewing what you have to offer.

Consider keeping the idea of the 1-9-90 rule in mind to help improve your reach and benefit your business. It’s what social selling is all about.

