How To Lower Your 2020 Taxes With Tax-Loss Harvesting

Tax loss harvesting can help keep your investment returns healthy.

As year’s end approaches, now is the time to do some last-minute tax-loss harvesting to lower your taxes for 2020. The goal of tax-loss harvesting is to reduce both your taxes on investments as well as your overall taxes. Taking this proactive tax-planning move, you may be able to lower your taxable income by selling off investments that are worth less than what you paid for them. Similarly, you can offset some long-term gains taxes by selling investments that may have lost money over the long term. In this post, we will share with you what you need to lower your 2020 taxes with tax-loss harvesting.

Shouldn’t You Buy Low and Sell High?

Ultimately, the goal of investing is to buy low and sell high. This simple investing rule may be easier said than done. Even within a portfolio that has done amazingly well over time, a few investments may have lost money. Or perhaps, just a few shares of an investment, purchased at different times, may have lost money.

Tax-loss harvesting has been around forever, but it has only recently come to the attention of investors who are not super-wealthy. Technology and reduced (or eliminated) trading costs have made this tax-minimization strategy much easier to implement as well as much less time consuming and costly. Bottom line, who doesn’t like saving money on taxes. Granted, the bigger your taxable investment account or the higher your income, the bigger the tax savings may be when implementing tax-loss harvesting in your portfolio in 2020.

Why Bother With Tax-Loss Harvesting?

Tax-loss harvesting amounts to selling specific investments to minimize the taxes on your overall investment portfolio. In the simplest terms, tax harvesting is more about taxes than investing.

When using tax-loss harvesting strategies in real life, it is a bit more complicated than the aforementioned description. You can harvest both short-term losses as well as long-term losses. Depending on your personal tax situation, one may be way more valuable than the other.

When tax-loss harvesting, we are selling certain shares of an investment at a loss to reduce taxes on the investment portfolio at the end of the year. You can use up to $3,000 of short-term losses to offset regular income. If you are selling an investment with a long-term capital loss, those losses can help offset the capital gains from other investments that have been sold for a profit.

Tax-loss harvesting before year’s end can help you pay fewer taxes in 2020.

Can I Use Tax-Loss Harvesting in Retirement Accounts?

Buying and selling of investments within your retirement accounts are not taxable events. With that in mind, there is no need and no benefit from tax-loss-harvesting within a retirement account.

Example of Tax-Loss Harvesting

Let’s say that you have $200,000 in realized capital gains on certain index funds within your investment account. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had been in a bull market for over a decade. After a brief bear market, many stocks have come back roaring. Many long-term investors are likely sitting on some huge capital gains. To minimize the taxes from those gains, you sell other assets that will help generate a loss. If those losses total $100,000, they will cut your net capital gains taxes in half. With half the realized capital gains, you will have half the tax liability for those gains. We will dig a little deeper into how this actually works later in this post.

Is Tax-loss Harvesting Really That Easy?

Sadly, tax-loss harvesting is not all that easy in practice. Trying to manually harvest tax losses can actually be quite complicated and labor-intensive. Back in the day, this had to be done with Excel spreadsheets. Blah. Now, the process of tax planning is much easier, as much of the heavy lifting can be done with computers and software and handled by your amazing financial advisor (hopefully, you have one).

On the other hand, if your financial advisor is not an idiot, they should have your accounts set up to run as tax-efficiently as possible. Tax-loss harvesting is a little extra work for the advisor, but the tax savings for you can be huge.

What You Need to Know About Wash Sales

Tax-loss harvesting is all about saving on taxes, not so much about investing. So, on some occasions, you may want to just temporarily sell some portion of an investment holding to take a tax loss now, with the goal of rebuying the same investment in the future. When tax-loss harvesting is not done properly, it will create a wash-sale that will eliminate the tax benefits of buying and selling.

This wash sale rule was a way for the IRS to prevent taxpayers from creating tax losses using investment in the extreme short term. The wash sale rule requires that a loss on a sale will not be given if the same, or substantially identical, security is purchased again within 30 days of the original sale that resulted in the loss.

That means either 30 days before or 30 days after the sale. For example, you can buy 1,000 shares of a fund on January 1st, followed by a sale of 1,000 shares of the fund that you already owned, which had a loss on January 2nd. This will result in a wash sale, and any losses will be disallowed.

Avoiding wash sales and finding the best shares to sell can get quite cumbersome when you have multiple holdings in your portfolio. With the help of software, a fiduciary financial planner, like myself, can do tax-loss harvesting for all clients. In the past, a firm may have required a full-time employee to solely dedicated to handling this type of thing.

The best way to get around the wash sales rule is to make sure that you wait at least 31 days after the sale of an investment before you buy it again. (Assuming you buy it back at all). Another option is to purchase a similar, but not identical, investment to the one that sold. This could involve, say, selling bank stocks and buying shares in a banking fund immediately after. Or perhaps, you move from one index fund to a slightly different index fund.

Tax Harvesting Short-Term and Long-Term Losses

You can tax harvest both short-term and long-term losses. Short-term losses are on an investment held less than a year. Long-term losses are for investments held longer than a year. Long-term capital gains are typically taxed at a much lower rate than short-term gains. Short-term gains are typically taxed like regular income. With that in mind, short-term harvesting losses are more valuable in general than long-term losses when tax-loss harvesting.

Hopefully, by now, you have gathered that the primary reason to partake in tax harvesting is to defer taxes. Paying fewer taxes now will help allow your investments to compound and grow exponentially well into the future.

How Valuable is Tax-Loss Harvesting?

When done right, tax-loss harvesting can have a positive effect on your net after-tax investment returns. The great thing here is that you can potentially earn better investment returns without having to take on any more investment risk.

How valuable tax-loss harvesting is for you, personally, will likely depend on the size of your accounts, as well as your income-tax brackets. Likewise, the benefits of tax-loss harvesting will vary from year to year. When Donald Trump helped the stock market drop nearly 30% at the beginning of the Coronavirus lockdown, the benefits of tax harvesting were huge. (The overall stock market has rebounded quite nicely here in 2020). In other years, when the market seemed to be just going up and up, there may not have been as many tax losses to harvest.

Various studies and whitepapers have attempted to estimate the value of tax-loss harvesting. The estimates mostly put the value of tax-loss harvesting somewhere between 0.50% and 2.54% averaged, per year, over the long term. The value to you in any given year will likely vary. Even at the low end of this range, the benefits of your investment returns can be substantial.

While you may be thinking, great, one more thing to worry about, this doesn’t have to add stress to your life. Talk to your financial advisor. Hopefully, he or she is already taking care of this for you. If not, you have some great opportunities to pay less in taxes this year. If you ask me, paying less in taxes is worth a bit of hassle. Granted, I’m a total money nerd and truly love all this stuff.

