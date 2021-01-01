How To Make It Through Failure And Disappointment

How to handle disappointment. Unsplash Andrey-Zvyagintsev

By Sarah Jeanne Browne

Think back to a time where you fell down and somehow, you still got up. How did you do it? Did you let it defeat you or did you keep going? Don’t forget what you’ve overcome when you have an obstacle. It says something about you that you did not stop. Failure does not define you. It never did.

It’s not easy to get back on your feet.

When you find the motivation, you are unstoppable. Sometimes, you just get into the flow, where everything is right. There’s a reward to reach, others are cheering you on and you just can’t stop. But when you slip, maybe it’s because…

You’re not passionate enough about it.

You’re too stressed.

You don’t feel good enough.

You don’t know how to ask for help.

You failed because of lack of preparation

You missed the point of what you were doing, or what you were doing it for.

Or maybe it was just plain old bad luck.

All these things factor in. Identifying the reason leads to recovery. If you can asses what went wrong, you are closer to your goals than you know. You can’t go back and fix it, but you can start where you and make it right.

Sometimes, things happen that you don’t expect. You may feel like you have the weight of the world on your shoulders, life can do that to you…

Captain JLP of Star Trek said, “It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness. That is life.”

You’re Not Alone

Know you’re not alone in having faced failure. In fact, there are many famous examples:

Abraham Lincoln failed in business and campaigning before becoming president Bill Gates was a Harvard school dropout Einstein didn’t speak until he was 4 and told by teachers he wasn’t smart enough Thomas Edison tried 1000 times before he invented the light bulb

There are plenty more.

A graduate student, Caitlin Kirby, wore a skirt of 17 rejection letters to her dissertation defense. Her goal was “normalizing failure in the process.” Sometimes, all you can do is own it and accept it as part of the process. Her skirt was well received and received her PHd. She moved onto bigger and better things. Failure didn’t stop her.

And it doesn’t have to stop you.

You may conjure up a vision of yourself as tired and defeated and not enough. But that’s not who you really are. You are a survivor. Be a warrior, not a worrier. Then, you can foster resilience through hard times. After all, you’re not in distress. You’re still driven. No one is coming to save you; You must be your own hero

Driven By The Need To Succeed

Viktor Frankle, holocaust survivor and author of Man’s Search for Meaning, said, “Don’t aim at success- the more you aim at it and make it a target, the more you are going to miss it. For success, like happiness, cannot be pursued; it must ensue…as the unintended side-effect of one’s personal dedication to a course greater than oneself.”

How do you define success? Is what you’re doing really making you happy? Many have a need to feel “important.” They want to be seen. Yet external rewards and achievements won’t ever replace self esteem. When you love yourself, you do it for the right reasons.

It’s up to you how you spend your time. Make it worthwhile. It doesn’t matter how many instagram followers you have. It doesn’t matter if you aren’t passionate about what you’re doing. It only matters the good that you do while you can. So, what is your aim? What do you really want?

Core values cause you to perceive something as worthwhile or not. Are you going for a popularity contest or purposeful content? What is it that you do it all for? If you can answer that, then your failure or disappointment is not in vain. In fact, sometimes, things have to fall apart so that they can come together better.

What is the good in all this? Only you can decide. Write down a list of your top ten values. What’s at the top? Circle that. Set your aim for that value to be lived. If you do that, then you will retell your story your way. And pick up where you left off.

You can also fill out a Values Discussion Sheet by Therapist Aid here. There are many more resources available for you. All you have to do is start mining the situation for the gold or the good and find what’s useful to you. Values are a great way to prioritize and pay closer attention to what you are doing.

Mine For Gold

It’s time to regroup and reflect. It’s time to mine for gold— to find nuggets of wisdom in all you have survived. Finding wisdom is how you use this as a wake up call. It also creates clarity.

Let yourself mourn what happened. Then, let it motivate you.

What have you learned about yourself? What have you learned about others? Do others’ expectations influence you? What do you know now that you didn’t know before? What could you have done differently? What would have you done the same way? Did you do your best? What has to change?

Ask yourself these six questions when things don’t work out, and you’ll see that the world is not ending anytime soon. It’s easy to catastrophize or think the worst, but all is not lost.

According to Scientific American, it’s not always about persistence or working hard. It’s about learning from your mistakes and rethinking your strategy. If you fail right away, you are more likely to succeed overtime because you learn quickly what works and what doesn’t. Work smarter, not harder.

If you can find one nugget of wisdom, one lesson, you have not completely failed. You can turn things around once you realize this.

How To Learn From Failure

Harvard Business Review suggests, “Failure is not bad.” If you take responsibility, you will be able to learn from the failure. Responsibility is how you rise. You also need to know that it’s not always your fault. There is always a factor of uncertainty— how will things work together? How will they turn out? This is normal.

Why can failure be “good” rather than “bad?” It’s what you take from it. It’s how you cope. It’s how you change yourself, change what’s happening, change your approach and change your reasoning. All of this can make failure something that simply serves as an investment in learning. You don’t always have to change your goals— you just have to alter the details enough to deliver. Innovation can come after ignorance. At least you found what was going wrong and found the cause.

It is human to want to avoid feeling like a failure. But if you separate failing from being a failure, you have a healthier mindset. If you can accept failure, you can do something about it. Don’t deny; use it somehow. Disappointment does not have to prevent you from finding some positivity, some optimism in it all. That’s where reinvention happens. You get the chance to start over everyday.

So, get to work. It’s up to you to make it happen.

When you look back at this situation you will thank yourself for not giving up. Remember: struggle isn’t failure. Be proud of yourself for your persistence. Success is standing up just one more time, everytime.

“Day one or one day. You decide.” -Unknown

Conclusion

The failure may have led to a better breakthrough, where you take all the lessons, all the losses, all the trials, all the struggles and turn it into triumph. The comeback is better than the setback. Maybe it’s to get where you are supposed to be. The detour is not the end. It’s a way to a new destination.

Sarah Jeanne Browne is a speaker, writer and activist who has been published on Lifehack, Tiny Buddha, Thrive Global and more. See @sarahjbrowne.

