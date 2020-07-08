How to Master Self-Promotion

Marketing Podcast with Meredith Fineman

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Meredith Fineman, entrepreneur, writer, author, speaker, podcast host, and women’s advocate. She is the author of Brag Better, which was released on June 16, 2020.

Meredith is the founder and CEO of FinePoint, a communication and professional development company that focuses on visibility and voice. One of the core tenets of the company is to teach women to brag and self-promote, and to write a vocabulary to talk positively about professional accomplishment. She also speaks and trains at universities, brands, and corporations.

Meredith is a freelance writer of 15 years, from Harvard Business Review, Inc, Forbes, and Entrepreneur, to Marie Claire, Elle, Shondaland, and more.

Questions I ask Meredith Fineman:

I know we’ve heard a lot of people say ‘I thought bragging was supposed to be bad’, now we can do it?

Is there a difference between positive and negative bragging?

How do you find a qualified person?

Why is bragging harder for women?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

How bragging can be positive

How society is rewarding unqualified people

The difference of the narrative taught to women vs men

How to brag with and for others

Easy quick wins for bragging better

More about Meredith Fineman:

