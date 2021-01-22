How To Measure PR: The Definitive Guide

Shift to Real Time Monitoring and Performance

Building a robust approach to planning and measurement leaves no uncertainty of the metrics of success or failure.

It shifts measurement from a retrospective activity to real time management and PR marketing tool that can be used to monitor the effectiveness of activity.

The growing professionalism of planning and measurement in PR has been accompanied by a corresponding development in technology.

Social media and social media tools enable out-takes and outcomes to be monitored in real time.

Alongside internal organizational data, this enables campaigns to be adjusted while they’re live.

Progressive agencies communication teams are using platforms such as Google Analytics and Microsoft Power BI for real time campaign management and reporting to stakeholders.

My thanks to the BuzzSumo team for asking me to write this article. It’s great to see tool vendors actively promote best practice and not promote lazy or legacy metrics.

PR measurement should start and end with organizational metrics. Measure outcomes not outputs.

