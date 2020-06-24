How to Outsource Small Business Work

Marketing Podcast with Nathan Hirsch

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Nathan Hirsch, co-founder of OutscourceSchool. Nathan started off selling textbooks his my dorm room before discovering Amazon. Then scaled a 25 million dollar Amazon business selling toys and baby products, but always struggled to hire help. That’s when he discovered virtual hiring.

Through lessons and frustrations while building his virtual assistant army he found a need for a better system. Nathan set out to build a better marketplace that pre-vetted virtual assistants before they were allowed on the platform, quickly matched them up with clients, had 24/7 support in case the smallest thing went wrong, and a no turnover protection where we covered replacement costs if someone quit.

Nathan scaled this business to 8 figures with his business partner, Connor Gillivan, and a team of 35 rockstar virtual assistants. No office and no US employees. The VA team did everything from CS, billing, podcast research, lead gen, recruitment, and more. FreeeUp started with $5,000 in 2015 and reached 12 million in annual revenue in 2019. It was acquired at the end of 2019 by The HOTH.

Once the transition to the new owners was over, Nathan started to be asked by other biz owners if he could teach them how to hire virtual assistants better. That’s how the idea for Outsource School was born.

Questions I ask Nathan Hirsch:

Why did you feel the need or call to teach people?

Are there things you really need to do to find the right people to manage it in a way that still feels like a business?

Do you find that you can overdo company culture?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

How outsourcing works

How outsourcing is put in place at OutscourceSchool

The outline of BARF Get your employees to BUY in to your company Show APPRECIATION Building RELATIONSHIPS FAMILY



More about Nathan Hirsch:

To find out more about OutsourceSchool

@Nathanhirsch for LinkedIn and Facebook

@realnatehirsch for Instagram and Twitter

Like this show? Click on over and give us a review on iTunes, please!

This episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast is brought to you by WordStream, online advertising made easy. It is so easy to waste time and money on online advertising. That is why you need tools like WordStream in your corner. Check out WordStream.com today.

Free eBook

7 Steps to Scale Your Consulting Practice Without Adding Overhead “This training from Duct Tape Marketing has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be happier” ~ Brooke Patterson, VanderMedia

Source